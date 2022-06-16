‘That man clearly was checking you out and his wife caught him’: Man slut-shames woman while with his partner

A TikToker went viral this week after sharing her experience with street harassment.

While taking photos with a friend, user Mai (@maiphammy) started to film and captured a man saying “fucking slutty” while pointing at her and her friend. The woman accompanying the man appears to laugh at the remark.

Mai’s TikTok currently has over 1.5 million views.

Following the incident, Mai, who has over 1 million followers, and her friend recount their experience.

“That’s fucking nasty,” Mai’s friend says.

“We were just taking pics. … And he was like, ‘She’s definitely slutty,’” Mai says.

“And the wife was agreeing, bruh!” her friend adds. “Did you see her? She didn’t even save you.”

In a 2019 study by advocacy group Stop Street Harassment, “81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime.” Furthermore, 76% of women claimed that they had experienced verbal sexual harassment.

This data is backed up by another study conducted in the year 2000. In this study, “87 percent of American women between the ages of 18-64 had been harassed by a male stranger; and over one half of them experienced ‘extreme’ harassment including being touched, grabbed, rubbed, brushed or followed by a strange man on the street or other public place,” per Stop Street Harassment.

In comments under Mai’s TikTok, users called out the man for his toxic behavior while speculating about the nature of his and his partner’s relationship.

“He definitely controls what she wears,” one user speculated in what is the top comment on the TikTok.

“It was a defense mechanism of a man child,” another alleged.

Others thought there may be more to the story.

“That man clearly was checking you out and his wife caught him,” a commenter claimed.

“Basically he was admitted he was checking you out and you caught his attention,” a second TikToker echoed.

Additional users commended Mai and her friend for their poise.

“My anger issues could never,” a commenter shared.

“Couldn’t be me. I would [have] replied with ‘your mom’ so quick,” a user laughed. “me and him would [have] been brawling in them streets.”

“Me personally wouldn’t let that slide,” another commenter agreed.

Even more TikTokers were simply surprised.

“The audacity to say something like that to someone who is just taking a picture and minding their business,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mai for comment via email.

