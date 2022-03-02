‘Listen to your gut!!! He was completely normal before this’: TikToker shares increasingly threatening messages from man she met on dating app after she cancels

A TikToker is urging dating app users to be cautious of who they meet up with after a man began sending her threatening messages when she canceled their date.

“Met him on a dating app then texted for five days,” text overlay on her video reads. “Wasn’t feeling well and canceled. Then this happened.”

In her video, Lyssa (@xolyssarosexo) shares screenshots of messages between herself and the man in question.

He started by urging her not to “bail” before essentially begging her to see him in a series of messages.

“I’m not taking no for an answer. You need this,” he said at one point, according to one message.

“Alright you know I can’t sit here and beg you,” one of the many messages reads. “I learned a while back if someone doesn’t want you or want to see you. Then just let them go. Never beg for them to want you or see you. Obviously you made your choice and have no interest in seeing how amazing this could be. I’m definitely pretty hurt though.”

When she tells him his responses are scaring her, he doubles down and insists that she is being unreasonable because he just wants to see her. She ends things with him, referring to the way he is acting as “intense.”

“PSA…. Be careful of strangers and listen to your gut!!! He was completely normal before this and it gets worse,” she captioned the video.

“That’s not the type of relationship I want,” she writes in response to one of his many messages, as shown in another video. Lyssa made four videos about the incident; her first received 4.7 million views.

When Lyssa mentioned getting the police involved, he responded by saying: “I didn’t harass you and all they can do is say stop contacting you. … But if you want nothing to do with me then fine. Trust me I know not my first rodeo at this. And my family all cops too. But whatever. Goodbye and have a good life.”

The TikToker said it was at this point that she blocked him and sent everything to a family member who is a police officer. When some commenters asked why she didn’t just block him from the get-go, she said she waited to block his phone number in order to see how the situation would escalate so that she could gather evidence.

Commenters were shocked at the way the man was talking after having only been in contact for five days, particularly some of his more threatening messages.

“The fact he said ‘not my first rodeo’ made my stomach sink in knots,” one commenter wrote. “You dodged a red flag big time.”

“‘I didn’t say anything you can use’ gave me chills…like he knows how to cover his tracks,” another commenter alleged.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lyssa via Instagram direct message regarding the videos.

