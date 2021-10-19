‘You made so much money off me’: Bartender films man persistently hitting on her while she is trying to work

A bartender secretly filmed a customer aggressively pursuing her while she was on the clock.

Captioned “In case anyone was wondering what women have to deal with while bartending,” the video amassed over 293,000 views and 34,000 likes since being posted by the bartender, Kayla Governor ( @kaylagovernor), on Monday.

Filmed from a phone underneath the bar, viewers hear a man asking to buy the bartender a drink and questioning why she isn’t into him. Unfortunately, sexual harassment is reportedly a huge problem for bartenders, and many bars don’t require their staff to undergo sexual harassment training.

“I am not doing that, no,” Governor says.

“Why not?” the man asks.

“‘Cause I don’t want to,” Governor says.

The man then goes on to tell her: “It’s the least you could do… I took good care of you today. You made so much money off me.”

“And that ass though,” he continues.

He continues to ask Governor if she has a boyfriend, and when she says she does, he continues to harass her.

“Is he up here tonight? ‘Cause you got a lot of fans. You got a lot of people who are so afraid to talk to you,” the man says. “They just stare at you like weirdos and don’t say anything.”

“Kind of like you?” Governor says.

The customer keeps harassing her for the rest of the video, which ends on a strange pivot to him hitting on another girl by asking if she’s ever drunk alcohol before.

Most of the 2,071 comments agree with how inappropriate the customer is being.

“Sir you paid for drinks and tipped me for serving them to you, I don’t owe you anything,” @discolemonade90 commented.

“The hottest thing a man can do is respectfully take a L and walk away- instead they try to harass their way out of a rejection,” another user, @peanitbutterbaby, said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Governor for comment.

