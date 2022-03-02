‘Android behavior’: Man harasses TikToker about penis size before first date, viral video shows

A TikToker has gone viral after revealing an explicit message a potential date sent her via text.

The TikTok, posted by user Hailey Bennett (@hailey_bennett1), currently sits at 1.1 million views. The TikTok reveals an alleged text message conversation between Bennett and a man she was going on a date with. According to a screenshot of the messages, Bennett’s date said he’s “6’3 so I’m fairly large… everywhere.” He then clarified that statement included his “member.”

When Hailey asked what that meant, the date explicitly responded that he has “a very large d*ck,” the messages show.

In comments section, TikTokers responded with surprise.

“Why did he have to say that,” one user asked.

Many were taken aback by his use of the antiquated term “member,” saying that it reminded them of fanfiction posted to the site Wattpad.

“Whys mans talking like hes in a wattpad,” a TikToker queried.

“MEMBER?!?!” another exclaimed. “IS HE A WATTPAD AUTHOR?”

“He definitely roleplays on Skype,” another TikToker commented.

As for what provoked this, Hailey said in the comments that her initial question was entirely decent. “I innocently just thought we were going on a date,” she said. “He asked me when I could go, and I told him when and then he sent me that text.”

Users were taken aback by the brazenness of Hailey’s potential date.

“Android behavior,” a user wrote.

“Bro had it in the bag,” a commenter stated. “Why did he have to say that?”

For men on the platform, this TikTok has become a lesson for what they shouldn’t say to potential dates.

As one user wrote, “I’d block the number after that.”

Hailey Bennett did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

