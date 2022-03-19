‘You’re not mentally ill are you? Just a turn off’: Man admits to googling date’s pills after finding them in bathroom

bitchcraft444/TikTok

A text message of a guy admitting to a TikToker that he googled the medication he saw on her bathroom sink has gone viral.

@bitchcraft444 shared the response she got after sending a text to a recent date she went on, “Hey, how’s your evening.”

Her date followed up with: “Hey, not to be rude and this is super awkward of me. The other night was fun but I googled the tablets you left on your bathroom sink.”

“Super invasive I know, but it said they were anti-psychotics,” her date added. “You’re not mentally ill are you? Just a turn off and I wouldn’t want to go further if so.”

Viewers were enraged on behalf of the TikToker.

“Yes, that was super invasive of you. you will definitely not be allowed to go further,” @jfam.ily commented on the video.

“What gets me is he calls it a ‘turn off’ but him invading your privacy ISN’T a turn off as well?” another questioned.

Others comforted the TikToker by telling her she “dodged a massive bullet.”

“I’m sorry but also glad you saw this person’s true face earlier lol,” one said.

“God saved u from that one bestie,” another wrote.

“‘Not to be rude but you taking care of your mental health is a turn off for me’ you dodged a bullet, love,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Mar 19, 2022, 12:38 pm CDT

