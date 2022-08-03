young man with "quick storytime" inset over astrology symbol background

Man ghosts date who blamed her dating history on Gemini men being toxic, sparking debate

'I told her I had to go to the bathroom and I literally left.'

Posted on Aug 3, 2022

Astrology is a heavily debated topic in the dating world, with some people demanding to know your sign before they meet you, and others taking no stock in the stars.

In a clip posted by @stitch.koolaiddd, the TikToker talks about a date he went on, and how he decided to walk out on it because the girl blamed an ex’s star sign for his abusive behavior.

@stitch.koolaiddd Am I in the wrong?… #fypシ #storytime #foryou #xyzbca #foryoupage #houston ♬ original sound – fax.koolaiddd

The video opens with text overlay that reads, “story time” as the TikToker gets into the details.

“She says her ex was a gangsta dude, he used to beat on her, rape her, cheat on her, all that stuff.” He continues, “Me, I’m feeling bad, I wish that on no girl. She then says, ‘It’s because it was God’s way of telling me what type of dude I should stay away from.’ I instantly agree. I say ‘Yeah, them gangsta dudes’, I’m saying ‘sometimes they not good for you’. She cuts me off and says ‘no, I like gangsta men. I just can’t mess with another Gemini because they’re toxic.’ “

He then goes on to say “Gemini got no shit to do with that! I told her I had to go to the bathroom and I literally left.”

The video was posted on July 23 and has since accumulated over 2 million views, with commenters largely agreeing with the TikToker’s decision.

“Not blaming their actions on a zodiac sign.. i would’ve left too,” one commenter said.

Another joked, “I bet when she found out you left she said: ” mmm he must’ve been a Gemini.”

A third added, “She blamed that on his sign….Ahhh I see the mall is open, but ain’t nobody in there shopping….”

@stitch.koolaiddd later posted another TikTok making fun of people who believe in astrology, but also clarifying he paid for the meal before he ghosted.

@stitch.koolaiddd Replying to @movingwithmadichi I could never disrespect the zodiac signs 💯 #piscesgang #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #hbcu #zodiac ♬ original sound – fax.koolaiddd

The Daily Dot has reached out to @stitch.koolaiddd via TikTok comment.

