‘Look if you don’t respect your girlfriend just say that’: Man caught looking at other girls on phone while girlfriend is asleep on plane, sparking debate

A TikToker caught a man looking at other women on his phone while his girlfriend was asleep on a plane, sparking debate among other users in the comments.

“Can’t trust no guy. Swear this man was watching girls literally nude while his girl was asleep,” the user @sandyprudente said via text on the video.

The video shows the man in the seat in front of the TikToker watching a video of women dancing. However, the user said he was also watching videos of nude women.

“It was more explicit TikToks not just what he was watching rn,” she captioned the video.

With nearly 3 million views, the video led many users to argue over whether or not his actions were OK.

Many said this was disrespectful to his girlfriend.

“Look if you don’t respect your girlfriend just say that,” one user said.

“Men will never understand why it’s not okay until you do it to them,” another said.

However, other users noted that the TikToker didn’t know the full story and said there wasn’t an issue.

“Not everybody is insecure though….[they’re] TikToks,” one user said.

“Or maybe they have a healthy relationship, and she knows what he watches. Therefore he doesn’t have to hide, or be sneaky about anything,” another suggested.

“I don’t see a problem with this … as long as he don’t like it or comment? I literally be watching good looking guys dancing too?,” a third said.

Some users even blamed the TikToker for recording the man.

“You sound like the drama,” one user said.

“Why you in his business,” another questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sandyprudente via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot