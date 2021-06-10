‘God this is depressing’: Man celebrates 14-year-old son working ‘every day’ at Burger King

A Facebook post in which a father celebrates his 14-year-old son working “every day” at Burger King is stirring debate online over the role of children in the workforce.

The post, which went viral after being shared to Twitter on Wednesday, shows the father applauding the teenager for working “when most kids are out enjoying their summer.”

The father also praises the fact that his son allegedly “goes in early and stays late almost every time he works” while accusing many adults of failing to live up to the same work ethic.

“Making his own money, saving for a car, being responsible in his decisions, becoming a respectable young man!!!” the father wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud of him! Some of y’all lazy, grown as people out there should take notes!!!”

But some users on Twitter felt differently, arguing that the son’s work schedule was instead “depressing.”

god this is depressing pic.twitter.com/d3B5lArxQC — c a i t (@kittynouveau) June 9, 2021

Others suggested that 14 was much too young to be devoting all of one’s time to working.

“My child will not be partaking in child labor at 14, idc,” @ShelbyHouck said. “They need to be enjoying their summer. You have your entire life to work.”

My child will not be partaking in child labor at 14, idc. They need to be enjoying their summer. You have your entire life to work https://t.co/e1I8wxyqdE — Shelby Houck (@ShelbyHouck) June 10, 2021

i got my first job when i was 16 and i regret it because i missed out on so much stuff. let this kid be a kid. that couple hundred bucks in the long run means nothing. time > money https://t.co/vVgcoUr5a7 — Tony X (@soIoucity) June 10, 2021

LET KIDS BE KIDS!

LET KIDS BE KIDS!

LET KIDS BE KIDS! https://t.co/Dbz0bDhoD9 — 𝐴𝑢𝑟𝑜𝑟𝑎 #NiUnaMenos (@mfernvndv) June 10, 2021

Many even argued that the scenario was indicative of cruel child labor practices.

“Seriously advocating for child labor is insane to me,” @theworldisblu said.

Seriously advocating for child labor is insane to me. https://t.co/NIILhL6XyS — Blueyedmexican🇲🇽🌹 (@theworldisblu) June 10, 2021

romantization of exploitation is a serious problem in our society https://t.co/IUYot6oDep — luís 🇵🇹 (@screamwhiteboy) June 10, 2021

Many who worked at young ages themselves pushed back as well, noting that they missed out on a significant portion of their childhood as a result. Others simply mocked the Facebook post.

“I started working at 15 & while it was nice to have my own money I would not let my child work at that age if they don’t have to bc they’re literally gonna be stuck working for the rest of their life!!” @JowdanGweer noted. “Let them enjoy being young.”

I started working at 15 & while it was nice to have my own money I would not let my child work at that age if they don’t have to bc they’re literally gonna be stuck working for the rest of their life!! Let them enjoy being young https://t.co/kUGYLMnrro — Jo (@JowdanGweer) June 10, 2021

HUGE shoutout to these kids of mine, 14 yo and not only do they work every day inc weekends, they make their own money, saving up and becoming respectable young men!!! https://t.co/mRbIBneHTT pic.twitter.com/upnHSKglL7 — esen (@tasteofcherrry) June 10, 2021

Hello, I was this kid. The employer and parents are both setting this kid up to make his entire identity work and people pleasing.

I’m still unlearning these behaviors. https://t.co/dqYqWqIo2S — Mack 🏳️‍🌈 (@lookingglassego) June 10, 2021

But not everyone was opposed to the teenager’s situation. Many argued that the child would be better off due to the experience.

“Depressing? Seems like he’s got his head screwed on properly to me,” @1ndrit wrote. “His parents raised a hustler.”

Depressing? Seems like he’s got his head screwed on properly to me. His parents raised a hustler. https://t.co/kEVrx6C4e0 — Pretty Boy Floyd (@1ndrit) June 10, 2021

Fuck being depressing, this should be motivation. Keep rocking lil dude https://t.co/UcKNF9qY84 — Sullivan (@Taylor_Baseball) June 10, 2021

People legit mad that other people have a go-getter attitude. Im sure the kid doesnt plan to work at BK the rest of his life, he’s 14 and he’s earning a paycheck. Relax. https://t.co/0XmzRIkE54 — Atomic Denny (@AtomicDenny) June 10, 2021

The debate comes amid a nationwide labor shortage as many are seemingly refusing to return to low-paying work following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the dad.

