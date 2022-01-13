A woman looking into camera (L), a sandwich (C), and a woman holding her hand up to camera (R).

@stupidarguments1/TikTok

‘Karen is recording’: Woman tries to shame Subway worker over sandwich preparation in viral TikTok—it backfires

'This why no one wants to work.'

Rachel Kiley 

Rachel Kiley

IRL

Published Jan 13, 2022

A customer’s attempt to shame a Subway worker for allegedly not making her sandwich correctly has backfired, as most viewers are siding with the employee.

Video of the encounter was shared by @stupidarguments1, although it’s unclear who originally posted the video online and when and where it was taken.

The customer is the one filming and highlights the sandwich currently being prepared by an employee named Bernice. She has some sort of issue with it but doesn’t specify what. Instead, she demands Bernice tell her if she really thinks nothing is wrong with it.

The worker attempts to explain something but is repeatedly cut off by the customer.

“You can quit recording me for one,” Bernice tells her. “Ma’am, do you want me to finish making your sandwich?”

“Do you want to make it correctly?” the customer asks in return.

Bernice tries to get things back on track, asking if there is anything else she would like on her sandwich, but the customer responds with further criticism.

In response, Bernice tries to spread out the ingredients more to satisfy the woman.

“Is that better? Is that correct? Or do you want me to completely start over?” she asks.

“That’s how you wanna do?” the customer asks. “Bitch, you got me fucked up.”

@stupidarguments1

Make the sandwich RIGHT 😂 #fypシ #fyp #viral #fastfood #subway #foodie #fastfoodworkers

♬ original sound – stupidarguments1

Despite the customer’s apparent attempt to shame the worker by recording, that’s not what happened in the comments, where people largely sided with the worker.

“The customer wrong,” @riariamaria wrote.

“This why no one wants to work,” @dnllnunez_ added, while @kappajon suggested that “Karen is recording.”

Several viewers claiming to be current or former Subway workers said the sandwich appeared to have been made correctly and they weren’t sure what the customer was so angry about in the first place.

“They don’t get paid enough for this mess,” @maddiebowen2002 said. “That’s exactly why I quit working fast food. People are ignorant.”

Another viewer lamented, “We all wish we could act like Bernice.”

More Karen News

‘I’ll make your life hell’: Karen forgets to put parking permit in her windshield, berates parking enforcer for doing his job
Karen allegedly calls the cops on dog trainer for not answering her texts quick enough
Video: Karen couple who allegedly ‘harassed’ whole neighborhood gets satisfying send-off from the community
Viral TikTok shows a Karen screaming at Barnes & Noble Cafe workers, destroying the store
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 13, 2022, 2:51 pm CST

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley