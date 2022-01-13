‘Karen is recording’: Woman tries to shame Subway worker over sandwich preparation in viral TikTok—it backfires

A customer’s attempt to shame a Subway worker for allegedly not making her sandwich correctly has backfired, as most viewers are siding with the employee.

Video of the encounter was shared by @stupidarguments1, although it’s unclear who originally posted the video online and when and where it was taken.

The customer is the one filming and highlights the sandwich currently being prepared by an employee named Bernice. She has some sort of issue with it but doesn’t specify what. Instead, she demands Bernice tell her if she really thinks nothing is wrong with it.

The worker attempts to explain something but is repeatedly cut off by the customer.

“You can quit recording me for one,” Bernice tells her. “Ma’am, do you want me to finish making your sandwich?”

“Do you want to make it correctly?” the customer asks in return.

Bernice tries to get things back on track, asking if there is anything else she would like on her sandwich, but the customer responds with further criticism.

In response, Bernice tries to spread out the ingredients more to satisfy the woman.

“Is that better? Is that correct? Or do you want me to completely start over?” she asks.

“That’s how you wanna do?” the customer asks. “Bitch, you got me fucked up.”

Despite the customer’s apparent attempt to shame the worker by recording, that’s not what happened in the comments, where people largely sided with the worker.

“The customer wrong,” @riariamaria wrote.

“This why no one wants to work,” @dnllnunez_ added, while @kappajon suggested that “Karen is recording.”

Several viewers claiming to be current or former Subway workers said the sandwich appeared to have been made correctly and they weren’t sure what the customer was so angry about in the first place.

“They don’t get paid enough for this mess,” @maddiebowen2002 said. “That’s exactly why I quit working fast food. People are ignorant.”

Another viewer lamented, “We all wish we could act like Bernice.”

More Karen News