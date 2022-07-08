‘How is she not embarrassed?’: Karen gets booed for trying to hold parking space in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a Karen being mocked by a crowd of people for reserving a parking space in a crowded lot in Long Beach, California.

Vesna Frye (@vesnafrye) posted the clip on July 4, with the footage capturing a Karen in a white dress standing in a parking space with a line of cars in front of her. “We’re in a stand off,” the TikToker says.

“My car is right behind, but he wants to be a jerk,” the Karen shouts at the crowd.

“You’re in the wrong,” someone says to the Karen.

“No, I’m not,” she says.

“Let him park,” another person says.

As of Thursday, the TikTok has over 2.3 million views.

In a second TikTok, the Karen continues to be yelled at by other people and finally gives up trying to reserve the spot, flipping people off as she walks away.

In the comments, some people said she should be “ashamed.”

“How is she not embarrassed? Or the people in her car?” commented another.

“I am way too petty for this. I would sit there until we both die,” wrote a TikToker.

“How do people do this type of stuff and have literally everyone around them tell them they’re wrong and still do it with pride,” commented a third user.

Others tore her apart for being a Karen: “The haircut says it all.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Frye via Instagram direct message.

