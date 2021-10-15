‘Karen’ demands to know why Black man is in parking garage of his own apartment

A viral video shows a woman demanding to know why a Black man is in the parking garage of his own apartment complex.

Joshua Black (@sirjoshuablack), a Nashville-based comedian and influencer, filmed and posted the video, which now has 10.9 million views on TikTok. “F*ck you,” he says at the start of the clip.

“First of all, we have break-ins of our cars,” the woman says.

“They broke into my car,” Black says. “They broke into my car five times.”

Then, he looks directly into the camera, as he wears an “Everybody vs. Racism” hoodie, and says, “Hello, I live here. I’ve been living here for about five years. And then Karen walked up to me just now and was pestering me, saying, ‘What am I doing following her?'”

“She came all the way to my car,” he says before asking her, “Did you call security yet?”

She is looking down at her phone as her male companion stands to her side.

“Do you want me to help you call security?” he quips. “How long you been living here?”

“It doesn’t matter,” she responds.

“You got anything to say?” Black says to the male companion.

“I got my car broken into,” she interjects.

“I don’t give a f*ck,” Black replies.

The woman then suggests Black is wearing clothes that match the description of the person who is accused of breaking into cars.

“The description is exactly what you’re wearing,” she says.

“That’s crazy,” Black says sarcastically. “So the description was me that broke into your car?”

The woman points to his hoodie and backpack.

“They had on a pink hoodie, black nails?” he questions before saying: “I’m a f*cking influencer; if I wanted to, you’d be finished, weird f*ck.”

The male companion seemingly says Black would “get more likes” if Black raised his voice.

“I get more likes if a white woman walks up to me and asks what I’m doing in my apartment,” Black shoots back.

“I’m not white, thank you,” the woman says. “I’m not white; I’m Mexican.”

Karen claimed I “fit the description” of the car thief. But our apartment says the thief was a white kid on a bike 🤔



🎥: @WSMV

🎤: @marissa_sulek pic.twitter.com/rNJ6hpUjyz — Josh Black (@SirJoshuaBlack) October 14, 2021

“She’s Mexican; all right, good day Karen and whoever the f*ck you are, goof,” Black fires back as he heads to his apartment.

Black spoke with News 4 Nashville about the incident.

“There’s a car in front of me at the gate. They go in and park, and then as soon as I park, a woman walks out full speed racing to my car, and she’s like, ‘Do you live here?'” he told the outlet.

The woman likewise spoke with News 4 and claimed the aggression came from Black, not her.

“When I asked him, ‘Hey, do you live here?’ that smile quickly faded,” the woman told News 4. “He started screaming at me and was like, ‘Who are you, Karen?'”

“And he got a little too defensive about it, and I admit, obviously, in that video, I did too,” she continued.

However, News 4 reports that Black did not fit the description of the person allegedly breaking into cars because the complex reportedly “said the description of the person accused of the break-ins was a white kid on a bike with a red backpack.”

Black told News 4, “Unfortunately, that kind of racism is just normal, and we become numb to it as Black people.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Black for further comment.

