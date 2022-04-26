‘How can you make me smile about such a hideous moment’: Court audio reveals ‘bloodbath’ conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

New audio of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was shared during the conclusion of Depp’s testimony against Heard in a Virginia court on Monday.

Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for $50 million, claiming defamation over a 2018 opinion article Heard wrote about alleged abuse. Depp says the article caused him to lose work. Both Heard and Depp, who were married from 2015 to 2016, have accused each other of physical violence during their relationship—and they have both denied the other’s claims.

Monday was Depp’s fourth day on the stand, and he was cross-examined by Heard’s attorney, according to CNN. The trial, which began April 11, is set to last six weeks. Heard has not testified yet.

The Daily Mail reported that in one audio clip shared Monday, Depp tells Heard: “Walking away is necessary, is necessary, especially between you and I. It’s of utmost importance. The next move, if I don’t walk away, it’s just going to be a bloodbath. Like it was on the island, it’s not worth it. Why be miserable, can we just have some understanding?”

Heard replies that she would “obviously” choose walking away, according to the Daily Mail.

Depp says, “Then why has it [a bloodbath] been chosen so many times?” Heard’s attorney Rottenborn told the court that this was not the first time the term “bloodbath” had come up during the trial.

On March 12, 2013, Depp reportedly texted Heard, “Just thought you should know there exists a book titled Disco Bloodbath, that’s all.” Heard texted back, “We need that book! Is it about last Friday night by any chance?”

As the Daily Mail noted: ”The title appeared to refer to the novel by Manhattan celebutante James St. James written in 1999 about a murder among his circle of friends.”

Depp reportedly replied, “How can you make me smile about such a hideous moment. Yes it is. Funny bitch. I fucking love you, cunt.”

During the court hearing, Depp explained that some of the texts were meant to be “irreverent” or based on Monty Python movies, CNN reported. Depp said he often handles a “difficult or unpleasant situation” with humor.

Depp testified that he would try to leave the room or leave their house to de-escalate disagreements with Heard. Depp described his relationship with Heard as “horrific” and said that “no one deserves to live like that.”

