‘He did all that to get 3 drinks thrown at his face and socked’: Male Karen hurls N-word at Jack In the Box drive-thru workers

In a viral TikTok video, an angry customer shouts at Jack in the Box workers through the drive-thru window, after which he gets a drink thrown at him and punched in the neck. He also hurls the N-word at them.

User @lovely9161 shared two videos of the incident at a Jack in the Box in Moreno Valley, California to the platform, as she witnessed it in the drive-thru line.

The first video shows the so-called “male Karen” standing outside the passenger side of the car and yelling at the workers through the window. It’s unclear what the customer is upset about. “That’s what I thought, bitch. Sit the fuck down, you work at Jack in the Box, bitch,” he says.

He then walks around the building, presumably to enter the Jack in the Box to confront the workers.

In a comment, the TikToker explained that the man returned with his food, however, he was still upset. “I don’t even know why he was mad he walked inside and got his food and came back still trippin 😅,” she said.

The next video shows the customer standing right next to the drive-thru window, and the car he was in was gone. A Jack in the Box worker throws a drink at the man, and he leans into the window to grab at the workers.

@lovely9161 He did all that to get 3 drinks thrown at his face and socked 🤣 I know his girl was embarrassed af !! #part2 ♬ original sound – Alyssa Alvarez

“Did all that to get drinks thrown at him?” the TikToker says.

One of the workers then quickly throws a punch at his neck. The angry customer barely flinches and starts licking his fingers. He then calls the worker the N-word, before walking away.

“I eat that shit, my [N-word]. Fucking pussy,” he says.

“He did all that to get 3 drinks thrown at his face and socked 🤣 I know his girl was embarrassed af !!” the TikToker captioned the video.

The second video garnered over 2.3 million views, and many were outraged with the customer’s behavior.

“Imagine fighting over drive thru food and getting punched and a drink thrown in your face 😂,” one user said.

“Karen’s older brother Cameron,” said another.

“Never a good look when you go after someone for working fast food. Harder job than what that guy does guaranteed,” a third user said.

One user argued that if the customer had controlled his anger, the workers would not have responded that way. “Probably could have approached with some manners and it would have went different,” they said.

Others argued that the Jack in the Box workers could face consequences for physical retaliation.

“Just saying tho, that person 90% got fired because dude ‘wasn’t being confrontational,’” one user said.

“Someone’s getting fired and charged for throwing a liquid on somebody which is some form of assault I believe,” said another.

A few users said there wasn’t enough context about the incident to know who was in the wrong.

“I have zero context but from what I’ve seen both parties seem embarrassing to me 😂,” one user said.

“Idk what really happened so i aint saying anything. Lmao,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @lovely9161 via TikTok comment and Jack in the Box via email.

Today’s top stories