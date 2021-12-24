‘It’s because they get timed buddy’: TikToker shames Jack in the Box drive-thru worker for saying he can’t sell 16 tacos, sparking debate

A Jack in the Box customer turned to TikTok to put the fast food joint on blast after an interaction in the drive-thru that left him dissatisfied and confused.

Alex Duran (@the_durans) filmed himself pulling up to a Jack in the Box drive-thru in the Houston area at some point after dark. He tells the employee on the other side of the speaker that he would like to order 16 tacos, but is told that they are “limited to six tacos per order” at the moment because they are shorthanded.

“There’s only two people up in here,” the worker explains. “Me and another person.”

Duran is insistent that he wants all 16 tacos, so the cashier suggests he order six, pull back around in the drive-thru, order another six, and repeat. Understandably, this isn’t a solution he was particularly keen on.

“That makes no sense. You’re still gonna have to make the tacos anyway,” someone else in the car chimes in. “It makes no sense that I have to pull back around, buddy. That makes no fucking sense, man. I still have to come back around and get the fucking tacos.”

The other employee present gets on the speaker and tells Duran they’ll make the 16 tacos and bring them out to him if he can pull into the parking lot and wait, to which he agrees.

While Duran and his friend’s frustration with the situation is understandable, viewers explained that the employees were likely in a bad spot, too.

“It’s because they get timed buddy,” @sicasimprint_ wrote, presumably referring to timers often used in fast food drive-thru lanes to monitor employee efficiency.

Another viewer also pointed out that “it gives the ppl behind u a chance to order” without having to wait so long, while @trapmoneymarie claimed that “after 10pm Jack in the Box will really try to only schedule 2 people to work,” pushing back at the idea that the night crew is simply lazy.

Of course, many restaurants and fast food joints have complained about not having adequate staff as of late, so that may have played a role as well.

It does sound like Duran and his friend eventually got their 16 tacos, although why they were filming this interaction in the first place remains a bit of a mystery.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @the_durans for comment.

