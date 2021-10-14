‘This is why there is a worker shortage’: ‘Karen’ lowers mask, shrieks in cashier’s face

Some people just can’t keep any sort of composure when even the smallest things in life don’t go their way, and a recent TikTok of a woman screaming at a cashier is an unfortunate reminder of that.

@carterclements1 posted the short clip to TikTok with nothing more than the caption “Karen #karen,” but the woman’s behavior says enough.

In the video, she stands at the counter railing at a young cashier over a product she, for reasons that are unclear, isn’t happy with. “I spent $35 for something I can’t use!” she screeches. “That your salesman sold me knowing damn well I can’t use it!”

Adding to the disrespectful way she’s treating the employee she expects to help her, the woman has also pulled her mask down and is presumably spitting all over the place as the cashier backs up and tries to stay a reasonable distance from the disgruntled customer and her ire.

The incident immediately had viewers reminding people that retail workers are underpaid no matter what, but particularly when they have to put up with people like this.

“This is why there is a worker shortage,” wrote @phoenixme123. “This ain’t worth 10.00 an hour.”

“Boomers have gotten what they’ve ‘wanted’ for so long bc customer service has been ‘give them whatever they want so they don’t call corporate,’ ugh,” @almostripetomato complained.

And @anagonz005 simply suggested that “there should be a trap door on the floor that opens up and swallows them up,” referring to customers that behave in such a manner.

Based on the product brands in the video, this appears to be a dispensary but the Daily Dot has not been able to independently confirm the locale. It’s received 1.2 million views since being posted this week.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @carterclements1 via TikTok comment for further information.

