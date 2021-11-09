In viral videos and photos posted on Twitter on Saturday, several fans dance on top of a medical vehicle that had entered the crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld show in Houston in order to tend to injured and unconscious people.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured at the concert on Friday.

A video posted by journalist Chaudhary Parvez and photos posted by user @lacoyotee on Twitter show a Scott fan, Instagram user is @itzlune_, dancing on the vehicle. Screenshots posted by @lacoyotee also show that @itzlune_ (whose Instagram account has now been either deleted or temporarily deactivated) posted footage of himself dancing.

“This is the guy who was on top of the medic cart at astroworld,” @lacoyotee tweeted. “No remorse for the fact that he stopped someone from receiving medical attention by doing what he did.”

The Twitter user also posted screenshots of @itzlune_’s Instagram account when it was still active. In his bio, @itzlune_ described himself as a Bronx-based music artist and linked to his recent EP.

He also posted about the disdain with which people reacted to footage of him dancing on the medical vehicle.

“Cancel culture at it again. This is how I know the crowd was full of baby butt soft ass people. We rage forreal, i’m sorry you guys wanna have a sad day about it,” he wrote. “Its tragic what happened, but dont blame me, i just come to have fun and that i did.”

Multiple accounts are posing at @itzlune_, including @itzlune_2 and @itzlune__. User @itzlune_2, whose bio states “Backup account,” responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment asking that light be shed “on the situation from [his] perspective.” The user did not respond to the Daily Dot’s further questions about the video.

@lacoyotee tweeted that @itzlune_ is “still in Texas,” which was corroborated by @itzlune__ on their Instagram story.

In response to the Daily Dot’s request for comment to the Houston Police about whether or not @itzlune_’s actions hindered anyone in the crowd from getting medical attention, the department said it is not taking one-on-one interviews.

On Sunday, the department posted that the Astroworld investigation is “very active” and “in its early stages” on Twitter.

“Houston PD has my support as they continue to look into this tragic loss of life,” Scott tweeted as part of a statement on the incident.

Rolling Stone reported on Sunday that an Astroworld attendee has filed a lawsuit against Scott and Live Nation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Instagram accounts @itzlune__ and @itzlune_1. Twitter user @lacoyotee did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment, and the Daily Dot was not able to reach Chaudhary Parvez.

