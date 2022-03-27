‘Women shoppers communicate the WHOLE WAY’: TikToker shares why she prefers female Instacart shoppers, sparking debate

A TikToker has gone viral and sparked considerable debate in her comments after posting a video claiming that female Instacart shoppers are better than male shoppers. The difference is so dramatic, in fact, that user Jamila (@_iamjamila) claims that if she sees “the shopper is a boy, I’m immediately canceling the order.”

Jamila’s video now has over 540,000 views as of March 27.

“Boys are just stupid, and it pisses me off,” Jamila says in the video. “[If] you get a boy shopper, you will order $90 worth of groceries and he will bring back some paper towels and some gum.”

She also claimed that female shoppers will try their hardest to clarify an order if there’s an error, while men will simply guess what the best solution is.

Jamila’s TikTok immediately sparked a debate, with some affirming her position and others questioning her stance.

“They should pay them less,” joked one user.

“I always say this!!!” another added. “They say everything is out of stock. How is everything only out of stock when it’s a man??”

“I agree!!” a third chimed in. “My women shoppers communicate the WHOLE WAY. She will send pics of what they got, ask about the scent or flavor of something to make sure!”

Several TikTokers shared their “male shopper experience.”

“I ordered tampons and he brought me lightning mcqueen bandaids,” claimed one user.

“I ordered 2 eggplants and he got me 2 packs of 4,” shared another. “Had to eat eggplant for days.”

“I literally had a man tell me swiss chard was spinach…” explained another TikToker.

However, some criticized Jamila for generalizing and complaining about what they perceived to be a “luxury” service.

“Don’t be grouping us all ma’am,” stated one user.

“Why don’t you just go shopping for yourself?” asked another.

“I had girl shoppers that were horrible. They ruined Instacart for me,” expressed another. “Can’t use it anymore.”

That said, the overwhelming consensus in the comments was that Jamila was correct in her assessment, with some extending this behavior to be indicative of a greater behavioral issue of feigned incompetence.

As one user wrote, “this is how they treat their whole lives and everyone in it.”

Jamila did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

