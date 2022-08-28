‘Some people just choose to be difficult’: Instacart mix-up leaves driver with 60 pounds of brownie mix and cream cheese

A TikToker and Instacart driver has gone viral after claiming they received “30 pounds of brownie mix and 30 pounds of cream cheese” after a customer failed to tell them their proper address.

In a video with over 248,000 views, user Desiree (@sidehustlebankmoney) tells her story, alleging that she made repeated attempts to get the address from the customer before customer support closed her batch, thus allowing her to keep the items.

In the video, Desiree explains that she arrived at the location given to her on the app, but did not see the customer. In order to resolve this issue, she reached out to the customer, who repeatedly refused to confirm the address.

“I’m like, ‘what is the address?’ And she’s like, telling me, ‘it’s the address that I put on there. It’s suite blah blah blah,’” Desiree recounts. “I’m like, ‘There’s not a suite named that!’”

The conversation continued to go in circles—Desiree would ask for an address, the customer would direct her to the app, and the cycle would continue. Eventually, Desiree read out the address listed on the app, which the customer confirmed was the correct address. However, Desiree says she could “tell she wasn’t listening.”

Finally, Desiree decided to simply reach out to Instacart to resolve the issue. Instacart confirmed that Desiree was at the address that the customer provided and decided to move forward by taking Desiree off the batch, effectively giving her the products.

At this point, Desiree finally heard from the customer again.

“She sends me a message and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the wrong address. That’s our business address,’” Desiree says. “Like, no shit, girl.”

Desiree says that despite the clarification, it was too late to change the order and she was taken off the batch, leaving her with a large amount of both brownie mix and cream cheese.

In a comment, Desiree added that she is “keeping 1 box of brownie mix and a block of cream cheese then donating the rest to a school for a bake sale!”

Commenters were quick to defend Desiree and question the behavior of the customer.

“I don’t understand why some people just choose to be difficult,” one user wrote.

“LOL Girl, you went above beyond,” another added. “Some people may say they listen but do not COMPREHEND.”

Others made jokes about what she should do with all of the brownie mix.

“Time to start a competing brownie business,” a commenter offered. “Call it. The RIGHT suites.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Desiree via TikTok comment and Instacart via email.

