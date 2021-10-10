allison rochell and isaac rochell

allisonkuch/TikTok

‘This is horrible’: Indianapolis Colts player and influencer receive racist comments under Instagram photo from their wedding

'What is wrong with people.'

Internet Culture

Published Oct 10, 2021

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 9, influencer Allison Rochell showed screenshots of the racist comments she received on an Instagram post of her and her husband, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaac Rochell.

Rochell captioned the TikTok video “reminder that this still exists,” referring to the racist sentiment toward her and her husband’s interracial marriage. The Instagram post shows the couple at their wedding earlier this year.

The racist and hateful comments Rochell received referred to her ending her “bloodline” and “lineage,” and said she was a disappointment to her “ancestors” for not marrying a white man.

Commenters on Rochell’s TikTok reacted in disgust and surprise at the racist comments she showed.

“Wow this is horrible,” wrote @scarlettandtiana, the TikTok account of Tiana Haneline, a white woman whose young daughter Scarlett is Black.

“What is wrong with people,” commented @madebymillers. @brookeaandjacob, another interracial couple, commented “I feel you.” Isaac Rochell commented “crazy.”

“I see a lot of [people] asking ‘what’s wrong [with people]?’ or ‘how do [people] think like that still?'” wrote @mayamayomoo. “They’re racist and it’s common. In fact, you probably know someone who holds racist beliefs. Which is why you should be discussing anti-racism [with] your family & friends.”

Rochell did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

*First Published: Oct 10, 2021, 11:55 am CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

