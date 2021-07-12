‘No one deserves that’: Rapper killed on Instagram Live after allegedly dissing Nipsey Hussle

Rapper Indian Red Boy was broadcasting on Instagram Live when he was shot and killed in his car on July 8 in Hawthorne, California.
Hip Hop Wire reports that the 21-year-old rapper, Zerail Dijon Rivera, was parked behind his apartment when he was killed and pronounced dead on the scene, according to a police report.
The publication also reported that Rivera may have defaced a mural of Nipsey Hussle, a Los Angeles rapper who was murdered in 2019, and that his killing was gang-related retaliation. These claims are unconfirmed, and Rivera’s death is currently under police investigation.
Rivera was on Instagram Live with his friend, user @kapaalxt8, when he was killed. A recording of the broadcast has spread across Twitter.
Some social media users referred to Rivera’s alleged dissing of Hussle and potential gang activity.
“He defaced a Nipsey Hussle mural and they got him back for it. That gang stuff really ain’t a joke,” one user tweeted.
Many users shared their regret at having seen the video. “The Indian red boy video is traumatizing,” one user said.
The video also sparked a conversation online about the traumatic effects of violence being captured and shared on social media.
”[People’s] deaths being caught on cam then spread on the internet is one of the worst parts of the information age we live in currently,” user @xoey1o1 said in a viral tweet.
