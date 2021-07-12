‘No one deserves that’: Rapper killed on Instagram Live after allegedly dissing Nipsey Hussle

Rapper Indian Red Boy was broadcasting on Instagram Live when he was shot and killed in his car on July 8 in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Video Hide

Hip Hop Wire reports that the 21-year-old rapper, Zerail Dijon Rivera, was parked behind his apartment when he was killed and pronounced dead on the scene, according to a police report.

Advertisement Hide

The publication also reported that Rivera may have defaced a mural of Nipsey Hussle, a Los Angeles rapper who was murdered in 2019, and that his killing was gang-related retaliation. These claims are unconfirmed, and Rivera’s death is currently under police investigation.

Rivera was on Instagram Live with his friend, user @kapaalxt8, when he was killed. A recording of the broadcast has spread across Twitter.

Some social media users referred to Rivera’s alleged dissing of Hussle and potential gang activity.

“He defaced a Nipsey Hussle mural and they got him back for it. That gang stuff really ain’t a joke,” one user tweeted.

Yoh I saw a video of Indian red boy dying on IG live and I wl never be the same again. Even though he disrespected Nipsey no one deserves that.😭 pic.twitter.com/YiKtKsED2p — Shan 🌸 (@agasshi_shan) July 12, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Man I don’t want to see that Indian Red Boy video again and hate it came across my timeline. Clearly retaliation for nipsey mural but man…that was a lot — Brian J Carthens (@CarthensBC) July 10, 2021

Many users shared their regret at having seen the video. “The Indian red boy video is traumatizing,” one user said.

That video of Indian red boy literally made my stomach turn — MINAH (@itsyaminah) July 12, 2021

Advertisement Hide

that indian red boy sad as hell idc what happened — LDC 🦋 (@richhh_a) July 11, 2021

The video also sparked a conversation online about the traumatic effects of violence being captured and shared on social media.

​​”[People’s] deaths being caught on cam then spread on the internet is one of the worst parts of the information age we live in currently,” user @xoey1o1 said in a viral tweet.

Advertisement Hide

that Indian red boy video almost ruined the rest of my day, seeing death happen in real time like that is just unbelievable. — bambu (@AseBene) July 12, 2021

Today’s top stories