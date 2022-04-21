TikToker says she went to first house cleaning job ‘stoned’—but it turned out to be a ‘cop’s’ house

A TikToker says they went to their first-ever house cleaning job while stoned, and the person whose house they were cleaning was affiliated with U.S. Border Patrol.

TikToker @le.dolla.beann posted a video showing the house they cleaned on April 20, and it has been viewed over 88,000 times. The video shows a “zero tolerance” sticker about drugs, a Blue Lives Matter flag, and a sticker that says “U.S. Customs and Border Protection Junior Officer.”

“Issa whole cop,” @le.dolla.beann wrote in the video’s caption. The TikToker said the owners of the house did not tip them.

“Trust me if I wasn’t desperate for money I would’ve just shit in the living room and left,” the TikToker commented on the video.

While some commenters asked @le.dolla.beann to post an update to affirm that they “made it out” (they did), others noticed that next to the magnet that boasted “zero tolerance” on drugs, there were many sticks and magnets that suggested that the owners of the house were Native American.

“How tf they gonna have Native magnets but also have border patrol ones too???” @witchy.native99 commented. “Nobody is illegal on stolen lands.”

Others commented saying that they would be frightened if they were in @le.dolla.beann’s place.

“Sis run,” @_pomshi commented.

“Run away from that place,” @fakename_manynumbers wrote.

“Ur in danger girl,” @itsmoodymillennial commented.

The TikToker also commented saying that they accidentally left their jacket in the house.

“It prob smelled like weed too,” they wrote. The Daily Dot has reached out to @le.dolla.beann via TikTok comment.

