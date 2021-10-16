Hospital security guard reportedly fired after shutting down ‘Karen’ by ‘matching her energy’ in viral video

An Oklahoma security guard was reportedly fired after getting in the face of a woman who was harassing others in the waiting area of a hospital.

A GoFundMe has since been set up for the security guard, Jose “Tony” Martinez. Martinez told Fox23 he would have been employed at the hospital for six years in January.

“Whenever I’d seen this video for the first time, it even scared me to be honest,” Martinez said in an interview with Fox23. “I was so heartbroken. I would have been there six years in January.”

While the incident occurred six months ago, according to the GoFundMe description, Martinez was reportedly fired a few days after it went viral in October.

“Meet Officer Tony Martinez,” the description reads. “He is the Officer seen in a viral TikTok video recorded in a Tulsa ER (often featured on The First 48). Officer Martinez started working at that hospital about 6 yrs. ago. He put his whole heart into his career, often sacrificing time away from his family at home for his ‘work family.’ His supervisor even referred to him as ‘son.’ Because of his past, Tony has an innate ability to understand and work with patients and staff from all walks of life.”

The fundraiser calls for donations to support Martinez and his family, as he is the “sole provider.”

“He is loved by many!” it says. “He is caring, compassionate, and takes great pride in his duty to protect and serve the patients and staff. He has protected both patients and staff from being assaulted, stabbed, and shot. Even though the situation in the video happened 6 months ago, Officer Martinez was FIRED a few days after the video went viral. He has 3 children and a wife at home, that he is the sole provider. Let’s come together and give him a love offering to help him and his family. Please consider donating even just $5 towards helping this family. Thank you!”

The Daily Dot previously reported on the video of Martinez in October. It currently boasts 72.7 million views on TikTok, where it was posted by user @grantkinsey3. In the video, a woman yells at another patient in an ER waiting area when Martinez approaches. “Stay away from other people, you hear me? If you don’t want to stay in this fucking chair, get the fuck out. Do that again I’ll kick you out myself,” Martinez screams at her.

At the time, Martinez was lauded by viewers for “matching” the woman’s energy, and they referred to the woman as a “Karen.”

@grantkinsey3 later called for his followers to support Martinez’s GoFundMe, both by posting a video about it and adding the link to his bio.

Supporters of Martinez have also left Google Reviews for Hillcrest Hospital, the hospital where he was employed, heavily criticizing the decision to fire him.

“This medical center thinks it’s acceptable for patients to scream and disrespect others.” one review states. “Don’t go here unless you want to be yelled at, and then ignored by the security. Especially don’t go here if you’re a POC or minority, they don’t care about you. Don’t work here unless you want to get fired for standing up for what’s right. DISGUSTING!!!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Martinez via TikTok and Hillcrest Hospital about the incident.

