‘Only women wear that mess’: Home Depot worker berated for wearing fake nails to work

A Home Depot employee shared their experience of being insulted for wearing acrylic nails, garnering 428.9K views on TikTok.

“I still think about the time I was attacked at work because of my nails,” a text overlay on the video reads.

In the video, a woman says, “That’s disgusting, only women wear that mess.”

In response, video poster @skinnybottom says, “But I’m a guy, and they’re cute.”

It’s not clear when the incident occurred, but the neon set of stiletto nails worn by the video’s poster drew compliments from his viewers.

“Show us ur nails please they look so cute,” one commenter wrote.

“The fossil is jealous because you’re stunning,” another commenter wrote.

Others wrote in support of @skinnybottom’s choice to wear acrylic nails, criticizing the woman’s audacity to insult someone for something like having their nails done, regardless of gender.

“Everything about gender is socially constructed,” one commenter wrote. “Like why do people care so much about it when it’s made up. Anyone can have fun nails.”

“How do people have the audacity to approach other with this kind of speech and behavior… it will never fail to shock me,” another commenter wrote.

“Why can’t people just mind their business like yeah he’s wearing nails it’s not the end of the world,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @skinnybottom via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video as well as to Home Depot via email.



