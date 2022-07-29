‘Remember kings and queens, you don’t get paid to go fast’: HEB worker’s enthusiastic efficiency at grocery job sparks debate

An HEB worker went viral on TikTok after he demonstrated a quick and efficient way of stocking sugar at a grocery store.

The video features user Carlos Banks (@moneybanks73) at a grocery store in the sugar aisle. Beside him are bags of sugars that are wrapped in plastic. Carlos says, “Mornings, guys. I want to show you something that my night crew gave me this morning. He then slides the packaged sugar on the empty shelf, proceeds to take out a box cutter, cuts open the center of the plastic, and removes the plastic by sliding it underneath the sugar.

The video has been viewed over 435,000 times since it was posted on July 24. Viewers praised Carlos for a quick and efficient way of stocking.

“Showing pride in whatever you do! Very quick clean & efficient. bravo,” one person praised.

“Why did I not think of this I was going one bag at a time and always getting my hands all nasty, another goat tip from the goat! Thanks man!!!” another wrote.

“Love your tips! they have been helping me a lot on my nights!” a third said.

“I’ve been with the company for 10 years as a night stocker, never in my career did I even think about doing it like that!! Lol” another commented.

One TikToker added, “As a manager in training at Kroger, I LOVE these educational videos! THANKS!”

Other users were less than enthusiastic, poking holes in the suggestion.

“It only works if the shelves are empty,” one person stated.

“Unless you get paid by hours,” another quipped.

“Is that why some of them items have slits on them from box cutters.. (slightly opened),” a third asked.

“Is that why my sugar always got a hole in it and spills out,” another questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carlos for comment via TikTok comment.

