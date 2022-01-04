‘I told you to stay home and recover sis’: Healthcare worker runs into patient in line at Ross after they tested positive for COVID

In a viral TikTok, a healthcare worker claimed to have run into someone with a known COVID-19 case while they were out shopping at Ross.

The video, posted by @eliicoco, shows her waiting in line while wearing a protective face mask and scrubs. The text overlay on her video reads, “When you see the patient that you swabbed earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross.”

The text continues: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”

The video has more than 1.6 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments.

Viewers can’t see from the TikTok what the patient looks like; all that’s visible are their pink shoes and Black leggings. It also looks like they are holding a shopping cart in front of them.

In late December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a shortened isolation period for COVID-19 patients no longer displaying symptoms. But people with positive cases still need to isolate for at least five days—and wear a mask around others after that period is up.

As a result, many commenters took @eliicoco’s TikTok as a sign that the pandemic wouldn’t end anytime soon. Many implied that the patient at Ross was selfish for not going home and instead risked passing on the virus.

“I’ve given up on people having common sense, morals, and a conscience,” one comment read.

“Oh I would be LIVID,” another TikToker said.

“And this is why it will NEVER GO AWAY,” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @eliicoco via TikTok comment.

