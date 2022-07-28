‘This app has taught me more than 16 years of school’: TikToker shares hack for keeping leftover burrito bowls fresh in the fridge

A video of a hack to keep leftover burrito bowls from Chipotle fresh went viral on TikTok.

User Brooke (@brookemcgee_) recorded a video of a burrito bowl flipped upside down in the fridge. The aluminum cover was on the bottom while the cardboard bow was on the top. The caption read, “All hot girls know to store their leftover Chipotle upside down” with hashtags about Chipotle.

The video has been viewed 3.7 million times since it was posted on June 27, resonating with the viewers. Some of them stated it was one of the most useful TikTok videos.

“… this is honestly actually the most useful tik tok that has ever popped up,” one user said.

“this app has taught me more than sixteen years of school,” a second user said.

“this is truly the information i needed, thank you,” a third agreed.

Even Chipotle chimed in the comments: “ok thomas edison,” commented the official company account.

Other people joked that they were confused about what Chipotle leftovers were and why anyone would have them.

“wait…y’all have left over chipotle?” one person asked.

“what’s leftover chipotle,” a second person concurred.

“Left over chipotle? What’s that mean,” a third questioned.

“I will be doing this from now on but may i ask why,” a fourth wrote.

Brooke posted in the comments, reassuring people this hack works. She explains how it works and why it’s safe to use this trick.

“it prevents the cardboard bowl from getting all soggy!!” she stated in the comments, “The lid is recycled aluminum cans so it’s ok to store like this, I promise.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke for comment via TikTok comment and email.

