‘Babe Google it’: Writer blasts Gen-Z applicant for asking question about job because it might not be ‘worth’ their ‘time,’ sparking debate

In a viral video, TikToker Chandler Barbee (@chanbarbee) came for Gen Z applicants after receiving what she deemed as a bad response to a job inquiry email.

“Bruh we are hiring at my production company…that does big Netflix films…and I reached out to some applicants about interviews and they responded ‘what’s your info, I need to make sure it’s worth my time,’” the overlay text read.

Barbee, who works for Dark Ideas Production, sarcastically used the trending TikTok sound that says the lyrics, “the hoes gon love this.” She filmed herself with a shocked expression, writing, “Gen Z is insane like you’re not cut out for film babes” in the text overlay.

The creator revealed in an additional comment in the comments section that she is not a hiring manager, but a writer helping a development executive with applications.

“I’m literally baffled… babe Google it,” the caption reads.

In the comments section, viewers shared mixed opinions on the potential hiree’s response.

“Y’all aren’t understanding the point of how you say things affects the outcome, could guarantee if they said it differently they would’ve been met with the same maturity,” one user said. “You can learn about a job w/o being rude and entitled in the process, it’s called ethics and respect lol.”

“I love Gen Z. Giving companies bad vibes back. We should all be doing this,” another commented.

“Valid request, horrible delivery,” a third user argued.

Barbee continued to clarify her confusion with the applicant’s question. “Y’all sent us your resume what do you mean?” she asked in a comment.

