‘I wish I were kidding’: TikToker says ex-boyfriend ‘cheated’ on her with her dog, sparks discussion on reporting crimes against animals

A TikToker says she caught her ex-boyfriend “cheating” when she walked in on him molesting her dog, sparking discussion about reporting crimes against animals in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker Mira (@mirasgall) on July 1, she posts a picture of herself with text overlay reading, “show you, then who he cheated with.” She uses an audio clip from Nicki Minaj’s verse on “MotorSport” that says, “watch your man, you should watch your mouth.”

The video then shows a picture of her dog, revealing that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her by sexually assaulting her pet.

The caption reads, “I wish I were kidding.”

The video has reached over 10.7 million views as of July 18, with commenters asking her to reveal how she found out and if there were any “red flags” that other pet owners should look out for.

In a now-viral storytime posted on July 3, Mira explains that she walked in on her ex-boyfriend touching her dog’s genitals inappropriately. She also says that he did “not have intercourse” with her dog.

“He was jerking him off,” text overlay on the video reads. “He would also pretend to have sex with him before this encounter. I shut it down but never thought anything more of it because you know, who would?”

Mira says that her ex-boyfriend tried to justify the situation as a “joke.”

She adds that she did not call the cops because she was “fearful of what action he would take,” explaining that he was allegedly “violent” and “abusive” throughout their relationship.

“Also, he was the police. But little did I know, our entire relationship he was hiding his identity from me and he wasn’t the police,” Mira says in the clip. “In hindsight, I know I should have done something and reported it but I was very scared.”

She also clarifies that her dog is “OK,” and the man who abused her dog is not her current boyfriend or ex-husband.

In 2019, federal anti-cruelty legislation was introduced under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, which made sexual exploitation of animals a federal crime, among other acts. While each state had individual legislation against animal cruelty, the government “will finally have the tools they need to go after those who commit malicious acts of animal cruelty within federal jurisdiction with the full force of felony penalties,” per the Humane Society of the United States.

In the comments, several users encouraged her to report the incident to the cops even though she is no longer with her ex-boyfriend.

“I understand being scared but you need to 10000% get the cops involved because this is a FELONY. who knows how many times he’s done this before/since?” one user said.

“It’s not too late to get the cops involved, never is when you know someone committed a felony,” another wrote.

However, other users defended Mira’s decision not to call the police out of fear of domestic violence.

“All of you saying she’s wrong for not calling the police have no knowledge of the dynamics of domestic abuse and you are victim blaming rn,” a commenter wrote.

“Okay yall who are saying she’s wrong for not calling the cops has never dealt with a narcissist,” another user said.

“I understand why you didn’t call the cops, it’s hard to do anything when you feel trapped in a situation like that,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mira via TikTok comment.

