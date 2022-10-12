‘You ain’t gotta tell me twice’: Equifax worker quits 10 minutes into first day

A worker claimed she joined credit bureau company Equifax, only to quit after 10 minutes when her co-workers said she “wasn’t going to like it.”

In the video, which amassed 86,000 views, @tinkfineass films herself venting as she’s walking back to her car. Say recalls, “I came to work today at 10 o’clock, walked up in there, saw a couple of familiar faces, and they were like ‘Are you our new worker?’ and I was like, ‘Umm, yeah?’ and they was like, ‘You ain’t gonna like here.’”

She claims she spoke to the trainer who gave her a badge and told her to wait in the lobby because the background check wasn’t complete, to which she recalls telling them not to “worry about it” and that “they could have their badge back.”

The video is accompanied by the overlay text: “1st day of work.. Quit after 10 minutes. You ain’t gotta tell me twice.”

A few resonated with the TikToker and shared their own stories of quitting early on in the job. “Lol sheeit i worked a burger king for all of 30 mins lol,” one said.

‘I walked outta Amazon during production my back was hurting,” another said.

Others argued that it’s possible to tell if a job is the right fit as soon as one starts working there. “I wouldve done the same. you can tell they disorganized. wouldnt waste my time,” a viewer argued.

“No bc if the STAFF is telling you something aint right something aint right,” a second pointed out.

Many viewers expressed their confusion and even criticized the decision. “So you allow someone else’s opinion, dictate your check or the lack there of,” just one of the critical responses read.

This criticism prompted @tinkfineass to post a follow-up TikTok, in which she claims there were other “red flags” prior to the co-worker’s comment and that the comment was simply “the final straw.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @tinkfineass via TikTok comment and to Equifax via email.

