‘That’s sad that someone his age has to work at all’: Viral TikTok shows elderly DoorDash driver, sparking debate

A viral TikTok video features Ring doorbell footage of a senior citizen-aged DoorDash driver making a delivery, resulting in an outpouring of support in the comments section.

User Annabelle Grace Stephens (@annabellegracestephens) shared the video of the DoorDash driver named Kerry, and it received over 6.5 million views.

Several users in the comments expressed their sadness that an elderly person would need to work a job with DoorDash.

“Nah cause that’s sad that someone his age has to work at all :(,” one user said.

“This man better be working cause he wants to, not cause he has to,” another said.

“This made me cry, in a bad way. This country has failed its elderly,” a third said.

One user shared a similar experience they had with an elderly DoorDash driver.

“One time this guy that was like 65-70 deliver[ed] my food and I tipped him $30 and he called me and left me a voicemail saying how thankful he was,” they said.

However, one TikToker who says they are 70 and a DoorDash driver shared their reasons for working as a DoorDash driver. “I am 70 and door dash everyday. It is good [exercise] and social interaction as a widow living alone. Earn extra money for my Bucket List adventures,” they said.

The TikToker shared in follow-up videos that she tipped Kerry $30 and that she’s working to find him.

In the most recent update, the user writes that Kerry’s son contacted her and has passed along her number to Kerry. She’s currently waiting for him to reach out and plans to create a GoFundMe page to help him retire.

“He’s been working basically his entire life and has gone through a lot of hardships. […] Stay tuned I will need your guys help! Even if we all just donate $1 we could change his life!” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @annabellegracestephens via TikTok comment.

