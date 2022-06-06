‘I have to go through more steps to refill and pick up my Adderall prescription’: Teacher says it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to fill her Adderall prescription

This article contains descriptions of gun violence.

This week, a teacher went viral on TikTok for saying it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to fill her Adderall prescription. The TikTok stirred controversy in its comments section about gun control and reform in the wake of multiple recent mass shootings.

The video was posted by Randi (@randipandy_), a TikToker with over 16,000 followers who makes videos about her experience as a high school teacher in Tennessee. Since the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the TikToker has made multiple videos calling for gun reform.

“I just want to make it known that I have to go through more steps to refill and pick up my Adderall prescription than I would if I wanted to go buy a gun,” the TikToker says in a recent video.

Adderall, a stimulant drug commonly used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), is considered by the United States Food and Drug Administration to be a “Schedule II” controlled substance, aka a drug that has a high likelihood of psychological or physical dependence and therefore is heavily regulated by the government.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, all Tennessee healthcare practitioners are required to check a “Controlled Substance Monitoring Database” to track substance use history prior to prescribing Adderall to a patient. Each new prescription for the first 90 days of use must be entered in the database, and every 6 months afterward the patient’s information will need to be rechecked and entered in the database.

Because Adderall is a Schedule II controlled substance, it cannot be “refilled,” and federal laws require new prescriptions to be issued at least every six months. However, most states require patients to see a doctor in person every 30 to 90 days in order to get a new prescription.

In comparison, federal law only requires licensed firearms dealers, but not private sellers, to perform an initial background check on gun purchasers prior to selling them guns. This creates a loophole for unlicensed sellers at gun shows or online to sell to those with felonies, restraining orders, or other prohibited backgrounds to purchase guns—no background check required.

Tennessee does not require a license to purchase a gun and does not require individuals to register their guns. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the only step residents must complete to purchase a gun is a background check prior to buying a gun, and only at licensed stores. Open carry is also legal and does not require a permit.

The viral TikTok sparked a debate in its comments section over gun control in the United States. Many users agreed it is easier to get a gun than to get a new Adderall prescription.

“I’ve purchased both and can confirm it’s easier to buy a gun than get my refill I’ve had for 20 yrs,” one user agreed.

Some users also shared their similar experiences having a difficult time obtaining Adderall.

“Being treated like I’m a criminal because my brain works differently is EXHAUSTING,” one person complained.

However, others argued with the TikToker over her claim that getting Adderall is more difficult than getting a gun.

“Interesting. I just call my doctor & then go to the pharmacy once they notify me that it is filled,” one user asserted.

“You get a background check every time to get a prescription?” another criticized.

“Drug test, meeting/checkup, background and history, ID check, often times insurance issues, conversations w the pharmacist, etc,” the TikToker replied.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker clarifies the point of her video and responds to some of the negative comments she received.

“It should be harder to obtain a gun than to obtain Adderall. I saw so many comments that were like, ‘Do you even own a gun? Do you know what the requirements are? Whatever, whatever, whatever.’ My dad was a gun safety instructor when I was growing up,” the TikToker shares. “I know what I’m talking about.”

“Over the past couple of weeks there have been several mass shooting events, and people were killed because 18 year olds obtained access to a gun when they shouldn’t have,” the TikToker continues.

In 2022, the United States has so far witnessed around 246 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Since May, there have been over 48 mass shootings—including a racially-motivated shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and 2 teachers. The shooter at Robb Elementary School legally purchased two rifles as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition immediately following his 18th birthday.

In another follow-up video, TikToker Randi advocates for gun reform in the wake of mass shootings.

“I cannot accurately display how I feel because I’m so angry. Angry that these parents will never get to go to the high school graduation for their children. Angry that teachers risk their lives. … There has to be fun reform, full stop. There has to be, something has to be done,” the TikToker pleaded.

The Daily Dot reached out to @randipandy_ via TikTok comment and to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via email.

