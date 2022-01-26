‘Customers kept on coming thru like tomorrow didn’t exist’: Viral TikTok shows how overwhelmed Dunkin’ workers are with drive-thru orders

A viral TikTok video shows how overwhelmed Dunkin’ workers are with only two on staff during a rush.

“Please we were so busy in the drive-thru and it was only two of us like why?! Damn those customers kept on coming thru like tomorrow didn’t exist,” the TikToker, @marxotorres, wrote via text overlay on the video.

The employee pans the camera throughout the back to show the mess they’ve made while attempting to keep up with orders.

“Just a typical afternoon working at Dunkin,” the user captioned the TikTok.

The video received over 2 million views, and several other Dunkin’ workers shared similar experiences in the comments.

“Playing barista, sandwich station, and cash all in one shift,” one user said.

“THEN THE DAIRY MACHINE RUNS OUT OF MILK & U HAVE NO OATMILK IN THE FRIDGE,” another said.

“It will be a rush and someone will ask for 25 munchkins and I feel my soul leave my body,” a third chimed in.

“I’ve experienced this once but luckily we have no drive thru in my dunkin but it was still stressful as hell I cried in front of a customer,” a fourth said.

One user noted how Dunkin’ always seems to be understaffed, which the worker confirmed.

“Is it me or is dunkin always short staffed,” the user said.

“Yes Dunkin fr is always understaffed,” the worker responded.

However, many were outraged at the understaffed working conditions.

“Yall really deal with this? The way I woulda closed the store and stayed clocked out… there has to be a manager so they cab turn off mobile order,” one user said.

“I WOULD QUIT ON THE SPOT THATS BS,” another said.

“This is why I don’t work fast foods,” a third said.

“100% agreed, if you can work somewhere else than go for it,” the worker responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @marxotorres via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ via email.

