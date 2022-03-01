‘Dunkin coffee either tastes like crack or river water’: Dunkin’ worker posts video of a ‘Karen’ unhappy with her drinks in the drive-thru, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a Dunkin’ worker shared a video of a woman he referred to as a “Karen” who was allegedly unhappy with her two drinks in the drive-thru. However, the video sparked debate about when it’s OK for customers to send their orders back.

“Lady @ Dunkin’ Donuts was NOT having it w/ her coffee,” the text overlay reads.

Shared by user @infamousxdrew, the video shows the woman holding her drinks outside of her car window and toward the drive-thru window.

“It’s Karen at the drive thru for me,” the TikToker captioned the video.

In a follow-up video, he explains that those were the woman’s second set of drinks.

“I don’t know, she could have been nicer. That’s all I gotta say,” he says.

The TikTok garnered over 192,000 views, and many viewers in the comments discussed sending an order back.

“If I don’t like it it’s going back..ppl work hard for their money nobody should have to pay for bad food,” one user said.

“It’s not like she’s bringing them back halfway empty saying “ it’s bad” just do your job. It’s not that hard,” another said.

“How are you a karen if you buy something and your shit is nasty and you want your money back?” a third asked.

However, the worker told the user this was the woman’s second set of drinks in a comment.

“lol…well that’s clearly different,” they said.

Many users argued that it’s all right to send an order back, as long as a customer does so politely.

“I drank an entire $7 coffee yesterday that I didn’t like. it’s OK to say something but be respectful,” one user said.

“People are missing the point that you can have a valid complaint and issue but also be a Karen by how you’re handling it,” another said.

Others complained about the quality and consistency at Dunkin’ locations.

“Dunkin coffee either tastes like crack or river water, there’s no inbetween. It depends on the location,” one user said.

“Dunkin has always been the rudest & worst service I’ve ever received anyways,” another alleged.

“Dunkin is never consistent at any location,” a third claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @infamousxdrew via Instagram direct message and Dunkin’ via email.

