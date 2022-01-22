‘U can’t walk down to get ur order?’: DoorDash driver allegedly delivers to wrong address, tells customer to find order himself

In a viral TikTok video, Wyatt Vinson (@what_if_wyatt), a DoorDash customer, shared that his Dasher delivered the food to the wrong address, and refused to go back for order. Instead, they asked the customer to retrieve the food himself.

Vinson explains how furious he was after ordering McDonald’s through DoorDash and not receiving his food.

Vinson said the DoorDash app gave an estimated time of delivery, which indicated to the customer that the driver had not yet arrived at the restaurant. The app quickly changed, saying the driver has arrived.

Vinson then said he got a notification from the driver, asking him to come outside.

“I blink—I blink—and the next notification is the DoorDash driver being like, ‘Hey can you come outside’,” Vinson said.

He said he responded to the driver quickly, saying, “Oh yeah one sec.”

“I throw some clothes on real quick, I run downstairs, and that’s where I’m looking around for them and I don’t see them,” Vinson said.

When he didn’t see the driver, he asked the driver where they were.

The driver responded, “It’s outside the main door, didn’t know you lived on the Main Street I had to hop out and drop it off cars were behind me.”

The driver proceeded to tell the customer that the food was left at residence with the number 1313. However, Vinson said he lives in an apartment complex with an address of 1321.

The TikToker explained that the food was delivered to the wrong address, but the driver’s response is simply, “U can’t walk down to get your order?”

According to Vinson, he always gives detailed instructions on how to deliver food, including the request to “hand to customer.”

“I give very detailed instructions about the parking lot behind the building, where the building is, what the building looks like, all that,” he said.

The TikToker tells the DoorDash driver that they should follow instructions and hand the food to the customer.

The driver types, “U live on a busy road. I couldn’t just sit there and wait for you, if you put hand it to me than us doordash drivers expect customers to be outside the building so this wouldn’t happen.”

The two then continue the disagreement through text.

The viral video has received over 500,000 views on TikTok. Viewers expressed their disappointment with the driver’s response.

“The amount of random door dash orders we’ve got to our apartment door is wild. They really just drop them off anywhere they feel,” one viewer said.

“‘You can’t walk down to get ur order?’ Sounds a bit rude to me 😂 ESP when it’s her job to deliver food to peoples DOORS,” another wrote.

Some folks claiming to be DoorDash drivers explained that these incidents are unusual.

“As a doordash driver ive never asked a customer to meet me outside,” one person said.

“When i see hand to customer i think GO UP TO THEIR DOOR AND KNOCK ON IT AND WAIT FOR THE PERSON,” one commenter said.

In a follow-up video, Vinson said he reported the incident and driver and DoorDash customer service allegedly told him that a representative was going to “pass this on.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for comment via Twitter DM and DoorDash via email.

