‘This is contaminated’: TikToker accuses DoorDash driver of eating part of her McDonald’s order

A TikTok post showing how a woman’s food order was allegedly delivered half-eaten by the DoorDash driver is going viral, sparking debate about using the food delivery service.

The TikTok was posted on Jan. 2 by TikToker Erika Jordan (@erikajordan56). The post has over 770,000 views. In the clip, Jordan shows her tampered with McDonald’s order. The driver had apparently “lifted open” the sealed brown paper bag, ate most of the fries and drank an “almost empty” milk bottle.

“Seriously I’m going to embarrass this Juan who was the dasher,” the text overlay says.

“This here was open when my daughter went to go get it,” she says, showing how she believes the driver must have ripped the McDonald’s stickers used to seal the bag shut open.

“I don’t want to eat this, this is contaminated,” she says. “It’s fucking gross.”

In the comments, some people claiming to be Dashers wrote how actions like this give DoorDash workers a bad reputation.

“This is an embarrassment to those who are professional working as Dashers. I do it for extra spending money for my daughters & guys like this ruin it,” according to @nicky_reneee.

“Not every DoorDasher is like this, im sorry this happened to you but this driver does not represent all of us,” @juannnndraper said.

Others shared how they have had similar experiences using delivery services.

“I had an Uber eats driver steal my husbands pack of cigarettes off the porch, on camera, cust. Service did nothing,” @samueleljackson wrote.

Others commented that it’s easy for people to stage incidents like this in order to get reimbursements or credit from food delivery service companies. Dashers are prompted to take a photo of the food they’re delivering “to help your customer see the specific location you’ve put their food.”

“The issue with this is that anybody can just stage something like this…which they do,” @mikeissick commented.

If Jordan’s driver actually ate part of her food, her experience is not unique. The Daily Dot has previously reported on delivery drivers that have been caught stealing food from some orders. According to a 2019 survey conducted by US Foods, a nationwide restaurant supplier, about 30 percent of food delivery drivers admitted to snacking on the food they’re delivering to a customer.

DoorDash policy directs drivers to “not open food containers or tamper with the order in anyway.” Drivers, or dashers, can be deactivated if they have a rating below 4.2 or lower than an 80 percent Completion Rate.

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash and Jordan for comment.

