‘I heard the crash from inside my house!’: Woman says her DoorDash driver crashed on the way to deliver her food

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman says that she “heard a huge car crash” near her house while waiting for her food to be delivered and discovered that her DoorDash driver had crashed.

In the video posted by Karlie Nonu (@karkarnonu) on Wednesday, she shows a screenshot of the DoorDash in-app driver tracker, in which her driver was stopped a block from her house. Text overlay reads, “Heard a HUGE car crash outside my house as I was waiting for my DoorDash order. Turns out it was my DoorDash driver that crashed.”

Nonu says that she walked to the scene of the crash to see if she could still grab her delivery, but was reportedly turned away by police.

She shows another screenshot of her message with DoorDash Customer Support, in which she asks if the driver is okay. A DoorDash Customer Support worker says that the accident “was not that serious”, but “won’t be able to deliver the order.”

However, in an additional text overlay, Nonu claims “the driver’s entire car is on top of a chain-link fence.”

The video is captioned, “Just an average day in the neighborhood. Just trying to get my DoorDash order,” and has amassed over 61,400 views as of Thursday.

Several commenters shared that they had gotten into similar accidents while working as drivers for food delivery apps.

“I used to deliver w/ DoorDash. I did late nights sometimes. My GPS took me down an unlit street and even w/ my brights on I missed a huge pot hole!” one user wrote.

“I accidentally backed into a parked car while doing DoorDash,” another said.

“I got hit by a car doing my first Postmates order and I broke a bunch of bones and ruptured my organs,” a third added, “Had to learn to walk again and I made $4.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nonu via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via press email.

