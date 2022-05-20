Doordash driver eating food caption "Me eating your food after timer ended because you chose the "Hand it to me" option but refused to meet me downstairs as instructed by the app and myself" (l) Doordash delivery person holding bag knocking on door (r)

Simone Hogan/Shutterstock @chiinax._/TikTok (Licensed)

DoorDash driver says she eats customers’ food if they don’t meet her for delivery

'This is why I don't tip you guys.'

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Posted on May 20, 2022   Updated on May 20, 2022, 1:41 pm CDT

A TikTok user has sparked debate after sharing a video in which she claims to be eating a customer’s food while delivering for DoorDash.

Uploaded last week, the video shows TikToker @chiinax._ eating in her car alongside a caption regarding DoorDash’s “hand it to me” drop-off option.

“Me eating your food after the timer ended because you chose the ‘Hand it to me’ option but refused to meet me downstairs as instructed by the app and myself,” she wrote.

@chiinax._ I dont work for you or for free b. Get tour a** up and get your food. #idontplaygames #doordash #dasher #ubereats #uberdriver #deliverydriver #driverproblems #youliveyoulearn #getyourfood #cashmeoutsidehowbowdah ♬ original sound – MONTERO

The video immediately spurred a range of opinions from many who opposed the alleged actions and those who simply found it humorous.

Many argued that such a video would undoubtedly get @chiinax._ from her alleged position with the company.

“How to get fired 101,” one user said.

Others cited the footage as one of many reasons that they choose not to tip their delivery drivers.

“This is why I don’t tip you guys,” another wrote. “Never get the order right and wanna act up.”

Some argued that they have been unable to meet their drivers in the past due to health-related issues.

“But I’m pregnant on the 8th floor and the elevators out,” one user stated. “Nawl cause I had this happen fr I was so hurttt.”

At least one user claimed that a refund would be issued to the customer either way, making the TikToker’s stunt meaningless.

“As they got a complete refund and credit after that boo byeee,” the user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @chiinax._ about the viral video but did not receive a reply from press time. In a follow-up video, however, the TikToker doubled down on her stance regarding customers’ food.

@chiinax._ Reply to @coochiebrick If you didn’t know, now you do. #selfemployed #doordash #uber #dasher #uberdriver #uberdriverproblems #deliverydriver ♬ original sound – MONTERO

While the TikToker’s employment with DoorDash is unclear, delivery drivers eating their customers’ food is a very real phenomenon. A study conducted last year found that at least 28 percent of delivery drivers admitted to eating from their customers’ orders.

DoorDash did not respond to the Daily Dot’s inquiry regarding the TikTok video.

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

Libs of TikTok—the influential, mystery Twitter account hailed by mainstream conservatives—attended Jan. 6 Capitol protest
How police persecute the LGBTQ community—and how big tech can help its most vulnerable users
Anti-vaxxers will host a simulated ‘grand jury trial’ of Dr. Fauci for 5 days. For $10,000, you can be a ‘VIP juror’
‘That is not an official CIA account’: Trump’s social media platform is filled with fake government profiles
Truth Social employees praise murderous dictator in beta testing for Trump’s new app
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: May 20, 2022, 1:33 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen