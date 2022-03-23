‘I can’t stand people who leave their dogs loose while your just trying to do your job’: DoorDash driver gets attacked by dog in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A DoorDash delivery driver posted a TikTok showing how they were attacked by a customer’s dog while making a delivery. The video, posted by user @prncessren_, shows the delivery driver walking up a driveway before a large, unleashed dog runs at her while barking. It then cuts to her in the hospital showing her injuries.

@prncessren_’s video currently has over 7 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@prncessren_/video/7077340476520566062

“When the customer says to leave delivery at door and you get attacked by their dog,” @prncessren_ wrote in the video. The caption simply reads, “Lawsuittt.”

In the comments, many came to @prncessren_’s defense and supported her apparent efforts to sue.

“I can’t stand people who leave their dogs loose while your just trying to do your job,” wrote a commenter. “So sorry—hopefully you win the lawsuit.”

“This really pisses me off, definitely press charges against the owners,” added another. “People shouldn’t have animals they can’t control.”

However, some criticized @prncessren_ for attempting the order in the first place.

“So you saw the dog and said you know what I am sure it’s fine,” stated a TikToker.

“I wouldn’t have approached though,” claimed another. “Not your fault but still.”

Later, @prncessren_ posted a follow-up giving further details about what happened.

“For everyone wondering, it was a DoorDash order,” she explains. “I did not see the dog before getting out [of] my car. As I was walking to drop the order off, the dog came from the back, and that’s when I automatically started recording. Mind you, there’s no fence.”

She then says that she received a call from Animal Control.

“I said I didn’t want the dog to be put down,” she shares.

Comments under this video were complimentary of her kindness, though many were still looking for an update about the potential lawsuit.

“I’m so happy your okay but thank you for not putting the dog down,” stated a commenter.

“I would definitely lawyer up and sue them,” another shared. “Their homeowners policy will cover usually 50-100k of bodily injury but gottta get a lawyer.”

Update 10am CT March 23: When reached for comment, a DoorDash spokesperson told the Daily Dot that “The safety of our community is extremely important and we take reports like this seriously. We are actively investigating and will take all appropriate actions.”

The company also noted that in 2021 it launched SafeDash, an in-app feature designed to help Dashers feel safe. The feature is now available in the app nationwide.

@prncessren_ did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

