‘Trying to keep his Teams status green’: Woman says she has no idea what tech worker husband does for a living, sparking debate

A TikToker has gone viral after asking one seemingly simple question: What exactly does her husband do for a living?

In a video with over 1.3 million views, user Meagan (@meaggggggggg) shows someone whom she identifies as her husband working at a desk.

“Im fully in love with and married to this man but honestly… i have no idea what he does for a living,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. “like what is this?? what is he doing?”

In the caption, she adds, “like i know he does IT and fixes stuff but like… huh?”

In the comments under Meagan’s video, users had their own explanations for her husband’s work.

“Suffering. He’s suffering,” wrote one user.

“Trying to keep his Teams status green,” another added.

“Hes adding cheat codes to build his Sims town,” a third joked.

“He finished work in the first hour and has to pretend he didn’t,” a fourth offered.

Others had more realistic guesses.

“Looks like he’s parsing Linux server logs and diagnosing with google,” speculated one user. Meagan replied that this was the “closest [reponse] so far.”

“Linux is the web server backend and he is uploading / updating a site. The backend looks like a script running,” guessed a second.

“He is copy pasting code from Google. Like a true engineer!” a further user shared.

Meagan is not alone. In 2020, a survey of 2,000 workers in the U.K. found that “three-quarters of people don’t trust their partner to be able to explain their job,” per CNBC, and “nearly three-quarters (71%) of Brits felt forced to dumb down their work when explaining it to their partners, family or friends.”

