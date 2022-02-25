A viral TikTok video features a screenshot of an alleged Domino’s Pizza document that waives worker’s breaks, sparking debate among many users in the comments.

The document shown is an alleged “Meal & Rest Period Waiver Agreement,” which encourages Domino’s employees to waive their government-mandated 30-minute unpaid lunch and 10-minute break. The alleged agreement says it’s for a Domino’s location in Nevada, though it is unclear whether it applies to the chain’s workers nationwide.

The post was originally shared on Reddit by user @iduskk, who allegedly used to work at the pizza chain. The image was then shared to Twitter by the labor rights account @fuckyouiquit and TikTok by user @snowflakeheaven.

“Since Dominos is trending right now, heres another reason to hate that company,” user @iduskk wrote in the Reddit post. “We have to sign this or you dont get hired. Anyone who tries to revoke this agreement gets their hours cut until they quit.”

Under absolutely no circumstances should anyone ever sign anything even remotely similar to this. pic.twitter.com/HZJ94snd00 — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) February 3, 2022

“Under no circumstances should anyone ever sign anything remotely similar to this,” @snowflakeheaven wrote via text overlay on the Feb. 9 TikTok.

The video garnered over 630,000 views on TikTok, with several viewers outraged at the policy.

“Yeah that’s total bs . Don’t sign that as you are stating you waive the company from you getting the breaks by law you should have,” one user said.

“@Domino’s absolutely slimy of yall,” said another.

Others didn’t see the problem with the agreement for those who chose to sign it.

“If they want to work thru their breaks and get paid they should,” one user said.

“I see no issue .Since that is voluntary and you can cancel it at any time . There’s plenty of places you don’t get a break,” said another.

However, one alleged Domino’s worker in the comments seconded the original poster’s experience.

“I was forced to sign it, they won’t hire you for the job unless you sign it,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @iduskk via Twitter messages and Domino’s Pizza via email.

