‘I survived because of the kindness of strangers like you’: Domino’s worker complains about unhoused people asking for free pizza, sparking debate

A TikToker who works at Domino’s Pizza in California complains about unhoused people “asking for pizza at work” in a viral TikTok. The clip is sparking a debate online about giving unhoused people free food.

The clip, posted by Isaiah (@isaiahafk) on Saturday, shows him working the cash register and then handing a pizza over the counter. As of Monday, the TikTok has over 480,000 views.

Commenters shared their own experience giving away food to those in need. “Honestly if [you’re] homeless and just ask local and fast food they will give you something 80% of the time,” one viewer said.

“This is why I shouldn’t be trusted if someone asked me for free food cause they hungry I’m Giving it to them I’d rather be fired than say no,” another wrote.

However, some wrote about negative experiences doing this. “We tried this at Applebees but then they expect free food every time. Had to call the cops bc this dude refused to leave,” one user replied.

“Yup,” Isaiah wrote in response.

“Cause then they all hang around the restaurant asking for handout next thing you know they’re having tents up in front and eventually they get aggress[ive],” another user commented.

Others shared how meaningful free food can be for marginalized unhoused people. “I was homeless for 2 years. I survived because of the kindness of strangers like you,” one viewer said.

“Please be nice to homeless people. I was for two years and managed not to starve to death only because of the kindness of strangers,” wrote another.

In the comments, Isaiah also added, “I really wish these places that are short handed would hire them.”

