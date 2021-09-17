Denny’s worker reportedly attacked after recording group of diners who allegedly dashed on the check

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of multiple suspects who allegedly dined-and-dashed at Denny’s. At least one person in the group allegedly attacked a worker who filmed them.

Police report the incident took place on Sept. 5 in Houston. The group is accused of eating $74 worth of food that they didn’t pay for. Surveillance footage shows the group leaving with containers of leftovers to a vehicle outside. A Denny’s employee can be seen following them out and starting to recording the incident on her cellphone.

One of the women in the group steps out of the vehicle and starts swinging at the employee, who eventually returns to the restaurant. The same woman steps out of the vehicle again as the group begins to drive off. She follows the employee into the restaurant and starts hitting the worker again.

Suspects spend $74 worth of food at a restaurant on Sept. 5 at the 900 block of N. Wilcrest, then attempt to flee without paying. Employee walks outside to record them w/her cell phone and is assaulted by one of the female suspects. Call @CrimeStopHOU for cash $$$ reward. pic.twitter.com/AKwU6cdRUn — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) September 15, 2021

The Houston Police Department’s robbery division tweeted on Tuesday:

The individuals reportedly haven’t been apprehended.

Daily Dot reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.

