Denny’s worker reportedly attacked after recording group of diners who allegedly dashed on the check

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of multiple suspects who allegedly dined-and-dashed at Denny’s. At least one person in the group allegedly attacked a worker who filmed them.
Police report the incident took place on Sept. 5 in Houston. The group is accused of eating $74 worth of food that they didn’t pay for. Surveillance footage shows the group leaving with containers of leftovers to a vehicle outside. A Denny’s employee can be seen following them out and starting to recording the incident on her cellphone.
One of the women in the group steps out of the vehicle and starts swinging at the employee, who eventually returns to the restaurant. The same woman steps out of the vehicle again as the group begins to drive off. She follows the employee into the restaurant and starts hitting the worker again.
The Houston Police Department’s robbery division tweeted on Tuesday:
“Suspects spend $74 worth of food at a restaurant on Sept. 5 at the 900 block of N. Wilcrest, then attempt to flee without paying. Employee walks outside to record them w/her cell phone and is assaulted by one of the female suspects. Call @CrimeStopHOU for cash $$$ reward.”
The individuals reportedly haven’t been apprehended.
Daily Dot reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.
Today’s top stories
|Right-wing sting artist James O’Keefe says hackers scammed his Project Veritas out of $165,000
|‘You are very lucky that I am secure in my body’: Model confronts photographer after he tells her to starve herself
|‘The day I see this would be the last day I ever cook for him’: TikToker finds video of her boyfriend roasting her cooking
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
H/T KWTX