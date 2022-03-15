Dave and Buster's shutterstock image (l) Siracha on strawberry shortcake caption " When Dave and Buster's decides to serve you strawberry shortcake with Siracha instead of strawberry puree because you complained nicely " (r)

‘Because you complained nicely about getting the wrong food’: TikToker says Dave & Buster’s served her cheesecake with sriracha instead of strawberry puree after she complained

She said the manager tried to take the dish away before she could film.

Published Mar 15, 2022

After a TikToker sent back a dish at Dave & Buster’s, she said the employees brought out a strawberry shortcake with sriracha instead of strawberry puree.

The video was posted on March 13 and received over 2.3 million views. TikToker @candycane117 attempts to show the consistency of the reddish liquid it is drenched in by moving it around with a spoon.

“When Dave & Buster’s decides to serve you Strawberry Shortcake with sriracha instead of strawberry puree because you complained nicely about getting the wrong food,” the text overlay reads. She said the manager tried to take the dish away before she could record it.

In a follow-up video, she gave some more context on the alleged incident. She said her party ordered two identical children’s meals, both with no tomatoes. She said one of the dishes was brought out with tomatoes.

“So we asked for a new one,” she said via text overlay. “The manager admitted the sauces were ‘switched’ in the back on accident.'”

She continued to upload videos detailing her experience and wrote in the text on the video that the manager allegedly told her “there’s no way that’s hot sauce.”

She said she stopped recording.

“My son who is autistic was becoming uncomfortable with the situation escalating,” the TikToker said in a follow-up.

The TikToker has since reached out to Dave & Buster’s corporate to complain, she revealed in a final video, but has not heard back yet. This video contains a side-by-side reference photo of the dessert she got versus what she should have gotten.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Dave & Buster’s via its press contact.

Moises Mendez II is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He is a freelance journalist based in New York City writing about everything from music to LGBTQ issues.

