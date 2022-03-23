‘Consent flew right out the window’: Customer forces kiss on restaurant server after he sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to their table

In a viral TikTok video, a customer forces a kiss on her restaurant server after he sang “Happy Birthday” to their table.

“To say I was surprised would be an understatement,” Christian Maxwelll, user @christianmaxwelll, captioned the video.

Following his rendition of the birthday classic, Maxwelll was forced into a kiss by one of the customers he was serving. The woman put her hand over his mouth when she kissed him.

“It doesn’t matter if she put her hand between our lips. I don’t know where the fuck her hands have been,” he says in a follow-up video.

The initial video received over 1.6 million views, and many users were outraged by the customer’s actions.

“Did i just witness SA???” one user questioned.

“WAIT CUZ THIS IS FR ASSAULT!!! why would she do that,” another said.

“Consent flew right out the window,” a third said.

Similar to many of the reactions in the comments, the server says in the follow-up that he didn’t understand why the woman felt that her actions were warranted.

“I don’t know what on God’s green earth would make someone feel that that’s OK,” he says.

Despite the overwhelming wave of support for Maxwelll, some users claimed that he didn’t seem uncomfortable or argued that the incident was not assault. He addressed many of these comments in another video.

“I was extremely uncomfortable. I did not know what to do. My mind went blank in that moment,” Maxwelll says.

One user said that the server appeared to grab the customer in the video, but Maxwelll says he only did so to prevent himself from falling over.

“In my last video, you can see that I grabbed her, but what you can’t see is that she threw my balance. So I was grabbing onto her so that I didn’t fall,” he says.

In response to those discrediting the incident, Maxwelll says that the table of lawyers he was also serving offered to help him if he wanted to press charges against the customer.

He also notes that the situation would be perceived differently if their identities were reversed.

“Imagine if that was an older Black man who did that to a younger white girl,” he says. “That shit would have been crazy, and that video probably would’ve ended differently. There would have been men pouncing on him, because that shit was wildly inappropriate.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

