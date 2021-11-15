‘Every single thing doesn’t need to be exploited for views’: Influencer criticized for filming her husband crying

An influencer is being criticized for seemingly secretly filming and posting a video of her husband crying while alone in their backyard.

In the video, which was posted by Jaclyn Gibson (@thegibsonfam) to both TikTok and Instagram, her husband is lying on his stomach on a pool chair and crying. She is filming from inside their home. “Told my husband to go outside to take a deep breath, and I caught him crying,” the text overlay on the clip read.

While the video was deleted from TikTok, it is still on Gibson’s Instagram. Many TikTokers have also duetted it.

“If I saw my wife crying in the backyard, because she wasn’t comfortable crying in front of me, I think the first thing I would do is film it and put it on TikTok,” one user, @imthebalaban, said in their duet of the clip.

“I thought the same thing. Every single thing doesn’t need to be exploited for views and likes people,” one viewer commented on @imthebalaban’s duet.

“Exactly. People [were] giving me shit in their comments like ‘he said it was ok to post.’ But filming in the first place was the shitty part,” another said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@imthebalaban/video/7030630127121911086?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893542180917790213

However, Gibson posted the video to Instagram with a poignant message about her husband: “Sometimes our men need the permission to cry, to feel, to regroup, and to release whatever emotions or feelings that might be pent up. Today, I could tell Seth was just off. He was putting together a bed, and the frustration that stemmed from very little inconveniences made it evident that it was bigger than just the bed and that he needed a breather. I told him to go outside, get some sun, take some deep breaths, ask the Lord for help, and to take his time.”

“Tears rolled down his eyes, and the second he stepped outside, he let them roll,” she continued. “It’s those moments where I remember that the responsibility a man holds is heavy. That he has tender feelings and emotions and hormones and all the things that we tend to forget when it comes to our superhero husbands. I so often rely on him to be my rock yet forget that he needs to be shown my unending support as well. I forget that I have a responsibility to be the gracious, uplifting, and in-tune covering for him, which will only come from fully knowing and loving him.”

“Here’s your daily reminder to go kiss your guy on the forehead, ask them how they’re really doing, and give them the freedom to REALLY feel without judgment. You might need to teach them how, but what a beautiful thing it is when they learn. Swipe for your heart to shatter.”

Unlike on TikTok, she’s receiving a more positive response to her post on Instagram, where she boasts over 200,000 followers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gibson for comment.

