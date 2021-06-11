Corinna Kopf accused of scamming her OnlyFans subs

Last week, YouTube and Instagram influencer Corinna Kopf promised to make an OnlyFans if she got 500,000 likes on her tweet. Even though it didn’t quite get there, she followed through anyway.
But not everyone is happy about it, with some fans calling the page a scam full of recycled Instagram pics.
Kopf, who produces a mixture of gaming content and thirst traps across multiple platforms, has a legion of sometimes alarmingly loyal fans who were psyched at the idea of seeing her naked.
But while some were apparently happy to take whatever she chose to give them others found the content disappointing, convinced she had no intention of sharing anything more risqué than the contents of her Instagram.
Kopf responded to the accusations however, claiming that she was starting slow to avoid all her content being leaked straight away.
Something she was right to be concerned about. The responses to all of her tweets about the OnlyFans account were full of people committed to waiting for leaks instead of actually buying her content, as well as people offering to leak it to others for a fraction of the price, or even for free.
Whether she does change her OnlyFans content up to be less Instagram and more unsuitable-for-Instagram remains to be seen. The Daily Dot has contacted Kopf for comment and will update this article if she responds.
