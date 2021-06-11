Corinna Kopf accused of scamming her OnlyFans subs

Last week, YouTube and Instagram influencer Corinna Kopf promised to make an OnlyFans if she got 500,000 likes on her tweet. Even though it didn’t quite get there, she followed through anyway.

Featured Video Hide

But not everyone is happy about it, with some fans calling the page a scam full of recycled Instagram pics.

Advertisement Hide

fuck it… 500,000 likes and i’m making an onlyfans 😈😈 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 3, 2021

Kopf, who produces a mixture of gaming content and thirst traps across multiple platforms, has a legion of sometimes alarmingly loyal fans who were psyched at the idea of seeing her naked.

If @CorinnaKopf has million number of fans i am one of them 🙋‍♂️if Corinna has ten fans i am one of them. if Corinna have only one fan and that is me 😊😄🙋‍♂️if Corinna has no fans, that means i am no more on the earth 😭 if world against the Corinna i am against the world. 🌐🌍🌎🌏 pic.twitter.com/NU8OslCUYl — KNG Marc (@thekngmarc) June 3, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Corinna I love you. I truly love you, You fill the void in my heart and stop the pain. I really need you in my life, you complete me. I would do everything for you, I would sacrifice everything just to be able to spend a day with you, I'll do everything please give me a chance pic.twitter.com/vx9VK4jiYs — Ethical for 1x (@ethical1x) June 7, 2021

But while some were apparently happy to take whatever she chose to give them others found the content disappointing, convinced she had no intention of sharing anything more risqué than the contents of her Instagram.

Mfers after buying her only shit and seeing Instagram pics pic.twitter.com/H8GSa8NlCg — Connor (@ninjaboy31211) June 9, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Kopf responded to the accusations however, claiming that she was starting slow to avoid all her content being leaked straight away.

people who think my onlyfans is about to be just “instagram content”… you’re dead wrong. if i posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked…just wait…😈 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 9, 2021

Something she was right to be concerned about. The responses to all of her tweets about the OnlyFans account were full of people committed to waiting for leaks instead of actually buying her content, as well as people offering to leak it to others for a fraction of the price, or even for free.

She’s gonna post nudes on it too she said but I can just wait for leaks like i do wit all OF girls — Xayln (@Direxity1) June 10, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Whether she does change her OnlyFans content up to be less Instagram and more unsuitable-for-Instagram remains to be seen. The Daily Dot has contacted Kopf for comment and will update this article if she responds.

Today’s top stories