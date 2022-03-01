‘I got $0 from DoorDash after all this’: DoorDash driver says cops thought he was trying to break into a Wendy’s

A DoorDash driver says that when picking up an order from Wendy’s, he set off the restaurant’s alarm and the police showed up. He said the Wendy’s location in question didn’t turn off its DoorDash orders, even though it had closed.

In a TikTok posted on Feb. 26, TikToker @segacharlton explains the situation in the overlay text of his video.

“They didn’t believe DoorDash operated this late. … I got $0 from DoorDash after all this,” he wrote. The TikToker clarified in the comments that the store’s lights were on when this happened.

“What would you do if cops thought you were trying to break into wendys picking up an order?” he questioned in the caption.

The video has been viewed almost 115,000 times, and many DoorDash drivers have responded to @segacharlton’s story in its comments section.

@chills7777777 commented saying that they no longer pick up orders from Wendy’s.

“Got a Wendy’s order at 12 am and they said open for drive through only,” @0hriah shared. “They canceled the order after telling me to pull up.”

With regard to receiving some sort of compensation for his work from DoorDash, @trashchute suggested that @segacharlton “call DoorDash support and tell them it was a bit of a drive to get to the store for it to be closed.” The TikToker responded by saying that when telling someone from DoorDash’s support team about the situation, the employee “did the chat equivalent of hanging up on” him.

A lot frustration was directed solely toward Wendy’s as well.

“Wendy’s be blowing it,” @roccoross68 commented.

“Have yet to find a Wendys that is actually open during the hours it’s supposed to be,” @sergiowolfpac wrote.

“Wendy’s will let you sit in the drive thru for 20 minutes with all the lights on, sign saying ‘open til 11’ then say they closed at 9 at 9:05,” @fauxetic commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @segacharlton via Instagram direct message as well as to DoorDash and Wendy’s via email.

