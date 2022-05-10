‘He gonna take bros identity’: Cop asks for Black passenger’s social security number in video

A man shared an interaction he had with police in which the officer appears to ask for his social security number.

The first video displayed a portion of the interaction between TikTok user Twisty (@thekidnextdoor223) and a police officer, who appears to be with the Massachusetts State Police, while Twisty is sitting in the passenger seat of a car. Twisty reiterated in multiple videos that he was not driving the car.

The video has over 1.7 million views.

“Sir, I gave you my information. Can you please go run it? Please?” Twisty asks near the beginning of the video. “I don’t have my ID on me. I don’t have no ID.”

According to Legal Match, “as a general rule, a passenger is likely not required to show identification. However, law enforcement can require the passenger to show their ID if the officer has reasonable suspicion that the individual has violated the law or was in the process of violating the law.” It is not clear if Twisty is being suspected of anything in this video.

“Listen, when someone’s difficult like this, it makes me nervous, so I’m going to call for backup” the officer responds.

To this, Twisty states that he already gave the officer his name and date of birth. The cop acknowledges this as true but accuses Twisty of being “hesitant” about it.

“No, I wasn’t. I told y’all I didn’t have my ID, and I gave you my name. I spelled it out… I have it on video,” Twisty replies.

From there, there is an interaction between the officer and Twisty about what ID he might have. After a few attempts to answer his questions, Twisty becomes quiet. At this point, the officer asks for his social security number.

Police officers are reportedly allowed to ask passengers for their social security numbers and any other information that may help them be better identified. However, the person is not generally required to provide it, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In a since-deleted follow-up video, Twisty said he provided the officer with his social security number.

“What else was I supposed to do? He’s a fucking state trooper, bro. I ain’t have my ID on me, and I wasn’t trying to… make shit turn bad. So I just cooperated,” the original audio said.

In a separate follow-up, Twisty offers more details about the event.

“So we just got out to work … We start driving, [and] not even five minutes down the street, bro, lights come on,” Twisty says, referring to the lights of a cop car. “He walks up, walks up to my boy, asks him a few questions on the driver’s side. Then, he makes his way over to my side and starts asking me questions.”

“All of a sudden, all the attention is on me,” he continues. “I told him, ‘I don’t got an ID. I don’t have one on me. I left my wallet at home.’ He asked for my name, I gave it. … I gave him everything.”

Twisty then reveals he has an ankle monitor. While ankle monitors are frequently used for house arrest, they have other uses, including pre-trial monitoring and alcohol use detection. Additionally, many people with ankle monitors have travel allowances made for work and other necessities.

Commenters shared their support for Twisty and made jokes about the situation, specifically the officer’s ask for Twisty’s social security number.

“He gonna take bros identity,” one stated.

“Did he say social security number … nah this can’t be real,” another speculated.

“Nah Ssn is wild … bro Finna take out a loan,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Twisty via TikTok comment and the Massachusetts State Police.

