‘Yes except then we have a target on our back’: TikToker praises co-workers who ask questions during meetings, sparking debate

'This is me and I was asked to leave a meeting because leadership looked incompetent.'

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 8, 2022

If you’ve ever felt too nervous to ask a question in front of everyone during a staff meeting, you’re not alone. One woman on TikTok went viral for sharing the feeling of anxiety, and she’s praising those who are brave enough to “ask the questions” that others are thinking.

The TikToker Liz (@thelizjane) shared a video with the on-screen text: “the best coworkers are the ones who ask the questions at the all hands meeting that everyone is thinking but no one has the balls to ask.”

She’s not that co-worker, though. According to Liz’a video’s caption, she can “only dream of being that bold.”

@thelizjane I can only dream of being that bold #workbesties #careertok ♬ оригинальный звук – Мария – Stories • SMM • Фриланс

On the flip side, several commenters said it can be taxing to be the co-worker always asking the questions.

“I’m that coworker and it’s taxing on us. Then people say I’m so happy you said that behind closed doors,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Encourage those ppl cuz they feel isolated,” another said.

“I hit a point in my life/career that I fear nothing. I have become an agent of chaotic good,” a third said.

Some viewers said they’ve been targeted by management for asking too many questions.

“Yes except then we have a target on our back,” one user wrote.

“This is me and I was asked to leave a meeting because leadership looked incompetent,” another user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @thelizjane via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jun 8, 2022, 3:07 pm CDT

