‘$11 an hour! I don’t wanna work here!’: TikToker records co-worker reaching their breaking point, sparking debate

A worker’s viral rant has users on TikTok discussing wages and modern work culture.

In a video posted by user @_vommymommy, a worker can be seen complaining about their job, saying that they are only making “$11 an hour” and would rather work at McDonald’s.

“$11 an hour! I don’t want to work here!” the worker shouts. “I want to work at McDonald’s! Flip burgers! Salt french fries!”

While the video seems to be meant in good humor, it has still sparked considerable discussion on the platform where it received over 1.3 million views, with many users saying they are tired of low wages and long hours.

“He finally cracked,” @_vommymommy wrote in the caption.

At first, some users made jokes about the video.

“If someone doesn’t make an early 2000s emo track to this I’ve lost all hope in TikTok,” one user wrote, referring to the trend of “Midwest Emo Intro Parodies.”

“Tell me why I’m headbanging to this,” another added.

However, the conversation quickly turned to discussing wages. While inflation is rising at its fastest pace in 40 years and gas recently hitting a record high, the federal minimum hourly wage is still just $7.25.

In @_vommymommy’s video, the worker in the background complains about receiving $11 per hour. According to data from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, this is not a livable wage in any state; the state with the lowest livable wage is Alabama at $13.87 per hour.

This fact was not ignored by TikTok commenters.

“Did u mean 2 gallons of gas an hour,” one user wrote.

“$11?!?! What are these jobs doing to us,” another agreed.

Further users pointed out the discrepancy between some jobs’ requirements and their pay.

“I get paid more working as a Walmart associate than I do as a technician assistant at a vet clinic,” a commenter claimed.

“I [stopped] at Wawa for coffee in the morning on the way to work & realized that they make more than me and don’t have to give insulin shots to mean cats or deal with reactive or aggressive dogs like I do working at a boarding kennel,” a second added.

“I was making $11 an hour AS AN EMT!!!” a third offered. “People get $15 at McDonald’s here!”

“I make more as a custodian than I did as a lab tech,” a fourth wrote.

Above all, users were pained by the sheer relatability of the man’s emotions.

As one user wrote, “He just saying what we are all feeling. Hang in there my man.”

We’ve reached out to @_vommymommy via TikTok comment.

